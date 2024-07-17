Emily Ratajkowski's micro mini shorts just schooled us in heatwave dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Spotted yesterday on one of her daily hot-girl walks in New York City with her four-legged bestie, Colombo, Emily Ratajkowski made a case for comfortable yet stylish heat wave dressing in a set of micro mini grey shorts.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just wore the cutest summer mini dress from this affordable It-girl brand

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's latest bikini pic is her most controversial yet

© Getty Name a more fashionable duo...

The style mogul and certified it-girl paired her sporty mini shorts with a crisp white crop top, letting her toned midriff catch the summer sunshine, a blue and white striped button-up left undone, and a set of grey low-cut Nike sneakers.

Emily and her dog Colombo are a NYC street-style treasure in the eyes of fashion lovers. More often than not the city sidewalks debut some of the author and podcast host’s most iconic and enviable looks. Just last week she sported a vibrant printed mini dress with a pair of bold green Reebok sneakers while just days before that she was seen sporting a set of lowrise, cream corduroy pants with a crop tank top, sneakers and a pair of yellow framed wrap around sunglasses.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski just celebrated her birthday in another itsy bitsy bikini

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski just made a bold political statement with her Stormy Daniels T-Shirt

© Instagram / @emrata NYC really is her city

When it comes to summer style, Emily has proved time and time again that she’s at the top of the podium and her abundance of bikini looks paired with boxer shorts, sweats pants, and under floaty dresses, so if you’re ever in a pinch for what to wear, we suggest you take a peep at her ‘gram.

If (like everyone else in the UK right now) you’ve been keeping a close eye on multiple weather apps over the last few days, you'll have seen that temperatures are (finally) set to rise. Em’s mini short and layered cotton shirt combo couldn’t have come at a better time.