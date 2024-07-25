Phoebe Dynevor just wore these affordable editor-approved earrings

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



She may not be gracing our screens as the regency era sartorial muse the Duchess of Hastings much anymore, but off-screen, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor is constantly sporting swoon-worthy outfits that are elevated, chic and utterly fashion editor-approved.

From the 'no trousers' trend to channelling Grace Kelly and becoming the first person ever to wear Victoria Beckham to the MET Gala, her style agenda is a force to be reckoned with.

In her latest Instagram post, during a romantic retreat with fiancé Cameron Fuller at Silky Forest Lodge in Australia, the 32-year-old singlehandedly made 'rainforestcore' a thing, sharing a series of stylish off-duty looks.

Her wardrobe was a hub of casual separates in neutral hues - cardigans, cargo trousers, loose-fitting waistcoats and simple black vests, all of which can be taken from day to night.

© Instagram/@phoebedynevor Phoebe elevated her rainforest supper look with Missoma earrings

Proving the power of chunky accessories, Phoebe jazzed up her black base layer and grey cardi with the 'Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings' from cool-girl-approved label Missoma.

The chunky asymmetrical studs featuring the brand's classic ridge design are the ultimate hero accessory - versatile enough to pair with anything and large enough to make an impact without appearing too loud.

It's no secret by now that the British jewellery label is a go-to for fashion editors, A-listers and influencers alike. From Hailey Bieber to the Princess of Wales, Emily Ratajkowski to the H Fashion office, this cult-adored brand is a go-to for fashionistas across the globe.

Clearly Phoebe's particular pair resonate with the Bridgerton cast, as her co-star Simone Ashley, aka her sister-in-law, Viscountess Bridgerton, also owns the exact same pair.

© Getty Simone wore them with a head-to-toe Jacqemus look on GMA in May

Proving just how versatile they are, Simone stepped out on Good Morning America in May this year wearing a fiery red look from Jacquemus' Spring 2024 collection, given an added touch of elegant glamour with the 'Ripple Oversized Stud Earrings'.

Looking for a pair of staple gold earrings to add to your jewellery collection? At only £115, look no further than these...