Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor gives the 'no trousers' trend the chicest makeover - see photos
Phoebe Dynevor gives the 'no trousers' trend the chicest makeover

The Bridgerton star and BAFTA nominee nailed 2024's most daring trend...

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Phoebe Dynevor seen attending the dunhill & BSBP pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House on February 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Suffice to say, we are utterly obsessed with Phoebe Dynevor's style file.

The actress shot onto our radars four years ago when she starred as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton - and thanks to her It girl-approved fashion agenda, she has never left.

Her latest outfit puts the proof in the pudding that she is a fashion-forward style muse, donning the daring 'no trousers' trend to a pre-BAFTA dinner. And she gave it the chicest makeover to date.

Phoebe attended the pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House © Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
Phoebe attended the pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House

The actress, who has been nominated for the 2024 EE Rising Star award, stunned in a black chiffon two-piece featuring a rosette statement collar, romantic gigot half-sleeves and an elasticated waist belt with a diamante buckle for an added touch of glam. 

Phoebe styled her see-through ensemble with wide-brimmed black pants and a matching bralette, nailing 'underwear as outerwear'. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 13: Phoebe Dynevor seen attending the dunhill & BSBP pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House on February 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer
She stunned in a sheer top and skirt two-piece

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "sending a model in a pair of beaded silk 'panties' down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show. Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite."

Taking the trend from street style chic to dinner party demure, her intricately detailed top and mid-length skirt with a ruffled hem detracted attention away from the underlayer, perfectly demonstrating how to adopt a similar style agenda for a soirée.

A guest wears oversized leather jacket, tights outside Coach's NYFW show© Christian Vierig
A guest during NYFW AW24
Emily Ratajkowski is seen attending the Welcome To The Amazing Mostro Show presented by Puma during New York Fashion Week wearing a black coat and red Puma sneakers© Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin
Emily Ratajkowski in New York during Fashion Week

She rounded the look off with black patent peep-toe mules, her hair softly curled and cascading over her shoulder, and a bright red lip for added glamour.

It appears a statement red lip is the pout colour palette of choice for this season, as The Crown's Meg Bellamy, who also attended the same dinner, opted for an orangey-red lipstick to pair with her Princess Kate-approved Bardot dress.

We're eagerly waiting for the BAFTAs red carpet this Sunday...ing

