Phoebe Dynevor gives the 'no trousers' trend the chicest makeover

Suffice to say, we are utterly obsessed with Phoebe Dynevor's style file.

The actress shot onto our radars four years ago when she starred as Daphne in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton - and thanks to her It girl-approved fashion agenda, she has never left.

Her latest outfit puts the proof in the pudding that she is a fashion-forward style muse, donning the daring 'no trousers' trend to a pre-BAFTA dinner. And she gave it the chicest makeover to date.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Phoebe attended the pre-BAFTA Filmmakers dinner and party at Bourdon House

The actress, who has been nominated for the 2024 EE Rising Star award, stunned in a black chiffon two-piece featuring a rosette statement collar, romantic gigot half-sleeves and an elasticated waist belt with a diamante buckle for an added touch of glam.

Phoebe styled her see-through ensemble with wide-brimmed black pants and a matching bralette, nailing 'underwear as outerwear'.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer She stunned in a sheer top and skirt two-piece

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "sending a model in a pair of beaded silk 'panties' down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show. Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite."

Taking the trend from street style chic to dinner party demure, her intricately detailed top and mid-length skirt with a ruffled hem detracted attention away from the underlayer, perfectly demonstrating how to adopt a similar style agenda for a soirée.

© Christian Vierig A guest during NYFW AW24 © Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin Emily Ratajkowski in New York during Fashion Week

She rounded the look off with black patent peep-toe mules, her hair softly curled and cascading over her shoulder, and a bright red lip for added glamour.

It appears a statement red lip is the pout colour palette of choice for this season, as The Crown's Meg Bellamy, who also attended the same dinner, opted for an orangey-red lipstick to pair with her Princess Kate-approved Bardot dress.

We're eagerly waiting for the BAFTAs red carpet this Sunday...