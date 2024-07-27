Hailey Bieber embraces dopamine dressing in zesty crochet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



She’s kept her pregnancy fairly under wraps, but Hailey Bieber isn’t afraid to show off a modern maternitywear look or two.

On Friday, the 27-year-old featured in an Instagram post courtesy of her husband Justin Bieber, sporting a zesty marigold and green crochet polo top paired with coordinating striped shorts.

The model, who is expecting her first child with the singer, championed the Brazilian colour palette while kicking back beachside in an undisclosed luxury location. She teamed the oversized collared shirt, which featured a shamrock green contrast trim, with a matching baseball cap by Ralph Lauren. A pair of simple gold hoops completed the beauty mogul’s chosen off-duty outfit.

© Instagram/Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber opted for a sunny crochet polo top with shamrock green accents

Beaming beside his wife, Justin sported a slate green T-shirt, lime green reflective shades (very Brat, Justin) and an acid-wash charcoal-toned Balenciaga baseball cap.

The singer offered a glimpse into the couple’s out-of-office staycay, boasting a private pool, white deck chairs, generous amounts of iced coffee and palm tree-lined oceanscape vistas.

© Instagram/Justin Bieber The duo matched in green accessories during their luxurious tropical getaway

Further included in the post were images of the two at home, relaxing in grey joggers with Justin cradling his wife’s blossoming bump. Opting for a more low-key look, Hailey thrust her hair up into a messy bun and paired her tracksuit bottoms with a simple cropped black baby tee.

Fans of the duo have been eagerly lapping up Hailey’s style as of late. Posting to her 52.5 million Instagram followers back in June, the Rhode founder shared an image of herself elegantly wearing a blue and white silk scarf as a strapless top, a pair of floral knickers and dainty hair bow headband.

Arguably a reference to Sharon Tate’s iconic pregnancy style from 1969, the model radiated retro allure in the silky bohemian look, which was crafted in order to promote her new Rhode blush in the shade ‘piggy.’ Included in the post were two additional close-up shots of Hailey sporting her latest hero product.