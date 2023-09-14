Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated their 5 year wedding anniversary in the coolest outfits ever

Celebrations are in order for Justin and Hailey Bieber, who celebrated five years of marriage this week.

During their relationship we’ve witnessed the stylish duo have plenty of iconic fashion moments (despite the fact they often dress like they’re going to totally different events). From the Grammy’s to Rhode launch events and of course, their lavish wedding, the Biebers are one of the most fashion-forward couples on the planet. So it comes as no surprise that they marked their half a decade anniversary in the coolest outfits.

MORE: Hailey Bieber gives ballet flats a 'back to school' inspired update

READ: 7 times Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dressed like they were definitely not going to the same event

Hailey and Justin celebrated their five year wedding annivesary

Hailey shared a carousel of images with her 50m Instagram followers dedicated to her husband. Hailey wore the cutest red and black chequered mini dress with chunky Mary-Janes and white socks - she’s already proven that giving her MJs and ballet flats a ‘back to school’ makeover is her go-to styling hack for autumn. She accessorised with the diamante ‘B’ pendant chain she wears on repeat and textured gold statement earrings.

Proving that his off-duty style agenda stretches further than hoodies and trainers, Justin wore a round neck ribbed jumper with cropped black culottes and patent loafers. He took a leaf out of Hailey’s book and also wore white socks. Couples who wear bright white socks together, stay together.

MORE: Hailey Bieber unveils radical 'Strawberry Girl' red hair transformation

READ: Hailey Bieber just revealed the chicest makeup trend of summer 2023

Beauty entrepreneur Hailey also shared a photo wearing the chicest Marc Jacobs satin mini dress with ballet flats, white socks (obviously) and a leather coat, whilst Justin wore a buttoned down blue shirt, light wash jeans and suede brown boots.

Hailey simply captioned the images: “5 [sparkle emoji, white heart emoji] I love you.

© Instagram Hailey shared a series of images of their anniversary celebrations

The ultimate couple goals and outfit goals.

What did Hailey Bieber wear on her wedding day?

Justin and Hailey officially got married at a New York courthouse in September 2018, then had a larger wedding later in the year. Her main ceremony dress was created by the late, great, Virgil Abloh. The ethereal, long-sleeved, lace ensemble was delicate and highlighted Bieber’s femininity, whilst encompassing signature Off-White detailing, including ‘Till death do us part’ embroidered in block capitals on the end of her veil, and 'wedding dress’ written in embellished pearls at the back of the dress.

Hailey's second dress created by Vera Wang

She then changed into a Vera Wang satin slip dress for the evening celebrations: “We created some wedding after-party dresses for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's wedding and it sort of went viral,” Vera told Hello! Fashion in a previous interview. “This picture of her in bias cut, seductive, very modern dress. She's got insane personal style and she happened to wear them with sneakers and I think that that just was emblematic of the kind of attitude of certain young stars today… that joyful, hip, cool kind of attitude - one that I’ve always tried to bring to bridal wear.”