Hailey Bieber just bought back this Y2K scarf styling hack

Hailey Bieber is in her crafty-girl era, recently sporting a time-old styling hack whilst simultaneously showing off her baby bump.

© Instagram / @haileybieber It's hard to tell if thats a pregnancy glow or if it's just Rhode

Posting to her 52.5 million Instagram followers yesterday, the Rhode founder and wife of Justin Bieber shared an image of herself donning a blue and white silk scarf as a strapless top, a pair of floral knickers and an itty-bitty dainty hair bow headband.

Hails donned the paired back look to promote her new Rhode blush in the shade piggy, captioning the post “just cute things. wearing @rhode blush in piggy, launching tomorrow 9am pt.”

Sitting pretty alongside her DIY moment were two close-up images of her flawless glowy skin, her cheeks blushed to perfection using her new Rhode product.

Fans of both Hailey and her beauty empire have been waiting in anticipation for the blush drop for a while now, teasing the world with the news just last week.

The mother-to-be has been on our fashion radar for years now, a constant source of both street style and red carpet inspiration so her most recent DIY top comes as absolutely no surprise. Obviously the art of turning a silk scarf into a top is nothing new, made famous by the likes of Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera back in the early 2000s, however, the trend has taken a back seat, until now.

© Getty The scarf styling hack is back in full force

During Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, many guests including Caro Daur and Paola Locatelli sported Miu Miu versions of the silk scarf as a top, donning branded versions to attend the brand's Fall/Winter 2024/2025 show.

This isn’t the first time the business mogul has championed an old trend and projected it into the modern world. Just a few months ago she donned a silk scarf and cap combo to attend Coachella, taking inspiration from an off-duty look Rihanna wore back in 2017.

All in all, if Hailey says silk scarves as tops are back in fashion you bet your bottom dollar we’re about to follow suit, donning versions to festivals, house parties, dinner dates and park picnics all summer long.