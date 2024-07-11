Hailey Bieber glows in new photos showcasing her growing baby bump

Pregnancy looks good on mom-to-be Hailey Bieber, as she posted a carousel of snaps to Instagram on Wednesday revealing her growing baby bump.

Hailey captioned the slew of photos, “summer so far”, followed by a heart hands emoji; she looked sporty in the first picture, covering her bump with a FILA shirt and sitting on a tennis court.Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced their pregnancy in May.

The carousel also included images of her dog, her floral nail art, a beautiful sunset picnic setup, and another selfie of the 27-year-old, this time wearing loose overalls and a red knit hat with her bump on display.

The Rhode Beauty founder added to the carousel a video of a duck with her ducklings; her husband Justin piped up, “That’s you, baby!” in the background of the shot, causing fana to gush about their love in the comments.

Hailey’s fans also praised her radiant look, with one commenting, “Hailey has that PREGNANCY GLOW”, and another writing, “the prettiest mommy”.

Hailey and Justin announced their pregnancy in May with an Instagram post that garnered over 11 million likes.

© Instagram Hailey poses with her growing baby bump

In the post, Hailey sported an off-the-shoulder white lace dress accessorised with a white lace veil and black sunglasses. She posed in a field alongside Justin while he snapped photos of her blossoming bump and shared a sweet kiss with his wife.

Celebrities and fans alike flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple; singer Demi Lovato wrote, “Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!,” while actress Zoey Deutch commented, “omg *crying face emoji*”.

MTV even joined in for the occasion, writing, “CONGRATULATIONS TO A LITERAL MOTHER”.

© Instagram Hailey showcases her growing bump in overalls and red knit hat

Hailey told Vogue India in 2020 how she plans to raise her future children, explaining, “They will be raised knowing how to treat people, why we don’t say certain things, and why we respect and acknowledge and give credit where credit is due.”

Hailey married the ‘Baby’ singer in a courthouse wedding in September 2018, revealing to Elle in 2020 why they chose to have a smaller ceremony. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together,” she told the publication.

“I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful.”

© Instagram Hailey and Justin pose for wedding photos on their special day

Rumors quickly swirled about whether the pair had tied the knot, which Justin took to Instagram to confirm in November of the same year.

He posted a photo of Hailey and himself holding hands in the street and laughing, gushing, “My wife is awesome” in the caption, and verifying their nuptials. She followed his lead by changing her name to Hailey Bieber on all her social media accounts.

© Instagram Hailey debuts her pregnancy glow

The couple had a formal ceremony in September 2019, surrounded by family and friends, and dressed to the nines for their special day.

Hailey wore a gorgeous Virgil Abloh dress for the occasion, complete with a show-stopping train embroidered with “Till death do us part” on the tail end of the garment.