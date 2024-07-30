Emily Ratajkowski's thin hoop earrings are this summer's sleeper trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hey EmRata, the Nineties called and they want their jewellery back.

Her name has become synonymous with street style silhouettes, from Adidas Sambas to low-slung boyfriend jeans and gaudy gold jewels. Yet, Emily Ratajowski isn’t planning on slowing down her slew of city girl outfits. And just for the record, we want her 90s looks to stay very much where they are - in 2024.

The 33-year-old tends to look back to look forward. That was her modus operandi for her latest (throwback) look, which she shared via her Instagram Stories on Monday.

Reposting an old image of herself, sporting a pearlescent draped top and a snakeskin shoulder bag, the model made a case for thin hoop earrings. The dainty gold designs were a staple of the 1990s R&B scene, with musical hitmakers such as Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna pairing the pieces with each and every modish outfit.

The image portrayed the mother-of-one reaching upwards with her hands zhuzhing her silky brunette hair. She opted for a romantic makeup palette, complete with a glowing complexion and a smoky mocha eyeshadow blend.

The post, initially shared by model muse account A Solace Diary, was reposted to Emily’s 30 million followers, reminding her devotees that R&B jewellery curation was more than a Nineties relic.

© Getty The My Body author has a penchant for Nineties-into-Noughties style

The Versace model is among the ever-expanding celebrity cohort to experiment with nostalgic jewellery designs. In fact, her penchant for throwback styles stretches beyond her jewellery box, penetrating her wardrobe and saturating it with trends birthed from years past.

Last week, the model-slash-author shared a back-seat cab selfie via social media, sporting the sartorial artefact that is the plunge-neck bodysuit for all to see and reminisce about.

The model styled the slinky piece with some blue jeans and a distressed black bag by Acne Studios, coined the ‘Platt Mini Cracked-Leather Shoulder Bag,’ in turn injecting the throwback outfit with some contemporary cool-girl charisma.