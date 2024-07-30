Queen Letizia's dazzling £120 dress gives major Missoni vibes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What do we love more than when a fashion icon establishes a new piece of clothing on our radar? When it's actually affordable and doesn't cost more than two of our monthly wage packets.

The latest to do so is Spanish royal sartorial maestro Queen Letizia, who alongside King Felipe VI and Queen Sofia, hosted a dinner in Mallorca on Monday.

Wearing the ultimate summer evening dress, she wore the 'Jane Short Sleeve Midi Dress' from Madrid-born brand Maksu. Her piece put an elevated spin on the classic kaftan, a style that has made a revival for summer 2024.

© Getty Queen Letizia stunned in a kaftan-style summer dress

"In the fashion sphere, kaftans were made wildly popular in the 1960s, where brands such as Emilio Pucci, Yves Saint Lauren, and Oscar de la Renta curated their own versions for chic women who wanted to be comfortable, yet still elegant," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Though they may be synonymous with off-duty dressing for the beach, a BBQ and everything in between, this season Elle Fanning donned a kaftan-style dress from Gucci's Cruise 2025 collection during Cannes Film Festival 2024, signifying to us that they're wholly appropriate for any special occasion right now too.

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain hosted a dinner in Mallorca

MORE: 10 chic Kaftans to shop this summer

Queen Letizia's stunning orange sunset-toned piece with woven old threading features a flattering v-neckline and an abstract pattern that oozes Missoni vibes. The Italian fashion house is renowned for its vibrant, intricate knitwear and signature patterns including colourful chevrons, stripes, waves, and geometric designs, often executed in kaleidoscopic hues.

The Matsu piece, originally retailing at €240 (around £200) is on sale for €144 (£120), however like almost every affordable piece worn by the likes of Letizia, Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales, it has now sold out. Luckily for you, we've got some ultra-chic kaftan alternatives for you to shop this summer.

Whether it's a beachside lunch or a dinner with friends, throw on a pair of gold sandals and chunky gold earrings like Letizia and you're good to go for any summer occasion.