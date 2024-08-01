Forget divorce rings, this statement jewel is Emily Ratajkowski's new go-to

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



She may have curated a scintillating wardrobe spanning beaded starfish Versace dresses to Jacquemus numbers, but Emily Ratajkowski has seemingly entered her jewellery era.

The model, muse and mother-of-one has an active relationship with her jewellery box. She kickstarted the 'divorce rings' trend earlier this year and has become inseparable from her gold necklace that pays home to her son Sylvester.

Her latest jewellery endeavour? A large 'E' initial pendant hailing from New York-based brand Alison Lou. The XL necklace, coined the 'Cloud Letter Necklace', features a high polished letter in 14-karat white gold strung onto an adjustable black crimson rope cord. Retailing at $5,200, the distinctive gem is one we can expect to see worn time and time again by the runway veteran.

The model championed New York-based label Alison Lou with her coiled initial necklace

The 33-year-old layered the eye-catching jewel among her other everyday pieces, however, her favourite ‘Sylvester’ necklace was notably absent. She braved the East Coast heat in the contemporary item, which she styled with a slate grey halter-neck top and low-slung khaki cargo pants. In her arms, she balanced a bottle of red while clutching a narrow Y2K shoulder bag and some Charli XCX-approved black rave shades. A Brat girl summer indeed.

Emily styled her freshly-trimmed hair down loose and opted for a bronzed makeup blend. A taupe eyeshadow complemented a lined mocha lip, which accentuated her dark features. The model further showcased a natural manicure and a diamond ring that perched on her pinky finger. A pair of thin hoops added a more subtle note to her jewellery concoction.

Emily catalysed the 'divorce rings' trend earlier this year

SEE: Emily Ratajkowski harkens back to 2010s style in plunging bodysuit

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski pairs 'cowgirlcore' bikini with seriously divisive shoes

The silhouettes appear to be a summer trend champion this year. Earlier this week, the San Diego native teamed the 90s jewels with a pearlescent draped top and a snakeskin shoulder bag. The dainty designs were a staple of the 1990s R&B scene, with musical hitmakers such as Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna pairing the pieces with each and every diamanté-clad outfit.