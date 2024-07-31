Emily Ratajkowski's twinning style moment with son is oh-so adorable

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though Emily Ratajkowski executes plenty of sartorial statements by donning daring outfits spanning head-turning street style looks to Internet-breaking 'divorce rings', she also regularly professes her love for her son, Sly, through her fashion agenda.

Yesterday, she shared an Instagram story with her 30m followers, wearing matching white T-shirts featuring red love hearts with her four-year-old, accompanied by the caption: "matching we love you @danielwheatley" citing the garment design by her friend from his company, Blanket.

Emily shared an image twinning with her son Sly

EmRata isn't the first fashionista to match outfits with her child in an adorable fashion moment. From Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber to Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian, plus Gigi Hadid and her daughter Khai, there are a host of stylish mother-child pairings that twin in the same sartorial number, regardless off their age.

One of Emily's most beloved pieces in honour of her son is a personalised necklace, featuring a diamond pavé nameplate which read his name "Sylvester".

The My Body author gave birth to her son Sylvester (whom she calls Sly) in March 2021, around three years into her marriage to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The model has since filed for divorce, but she is refreshingly honest about the realities of motherhood, all while expressing her love for her son, on her social media.

"I've never had such clear priorities before in my life," she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview in 2022 "Number one is Sly, and that's that. [Motherhood] made me reevaluate what's important to me, like, what do I want to teach my son?"

In 2021, she announced the birth of her son on Instagram with a photo captioned: "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."