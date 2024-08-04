Sam Smith dazzles in Titanic's priceless 'Heart of the Ocean' necklace at BBC Proms

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Sam Smith rocked the Royal Albert Hall stage for their much-awaited BBC Proms gig.

While we all knew that the BBC Concert Orchestra would be supporting Sam’s stellar headlining performance on July 2nd, there was one glittering appearance that no one was expecting.

The British star dazzled in the stunning Topaz 'Heart of the Ocean' necklace by Asprey. The showstopper features a 40-carat heart-shaped blue topaz pendant, surrounded by 23 carats of round brilliant diamonds, on an 18-carat white gold chain.

This iconic necklace pays tribute to the original Asprey & Garrard 'Heart of the Ocean', commissioned by 20th Century Fox for James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster, Titanic. For the movie, it was crafted with gold settings and coloured glass instead of diamonds. (In 1990 Asprey and Garrard merged to form one company and then in 2002 the brands split, in case you were wondering.)

After the film's success, Asprey & Garrard recreated the necklace with precious stones, boasting a stunning 171-carat blue sapphire pendant and 102 carats of diamonds.

© Evan Agostini Celine Dion donned the iconic necklace at the 1998 Academy Awards

Celine Dion wore the masterpiece at the 1998 Academy Awards, where she won an Oscar for the film’s hit song, My Heart Will Go On. Later, the necklace was auctioned at Sotheby’s in Beverly Hills, benefiting the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund.

Sam Smith sparked some buzz about whether their act would be appropriate for Proms, given their flair for bold outfits and risqué performances. The 32-year-old hitmaker silenced the sceptics by performing in a custom-made Vivienne Westwood gown designed by Andreas Kronthaler.

The jaw-dropping red dress featured an asymmetric neckline, a billowing skirt, and matching red gloves. Addressing the controversy with a sartorial wink, Sam told the audience, "Don’t worry, I’m not going to get my bum out. The clothes are staying on. This is an appropriate show. Even I know there’s a time and a place."

Sam wowed the crowd with a setlist of their biggest hits, including Unholy, Lay Me Down, Latch, and Writing's On The Wall.