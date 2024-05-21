Jennifer Lopez revisited an iconic 'Maid in Manhattan' outfit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In a world where her every move is scrutinised, J.Lo has once again reminded us why she's a fashion icon.

This time, Jennifer Lopez delivered a masterclass in tonal dressing that left us in awe. She stepped out in an ensemble that was as sophisticated as it was daring.

Her look was dominated by shades of cream, and it was nothing short of luxurious. The star of the show? An oversized, double-breasted coat that draped perfectly over her frame. The statement piece exuded elegance and modernity, blending classic design with contemporary flair.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez was seen leaving the Jimmy Kimmel show on Monday May 20

You may have noticed a nostalgic nod in her choice of outerwear. The coat bore a striking resemblance to the iconic white one she wore in "Maid in Manhattan." In the 2002 film, her character's transformation is symbolised by that elegant coat. Lopez's character, Marisa Ventura, borrows a double-breasted peacoat and matching trousers for a romantic walk in the park with her love interest, Christopher Marshall (played by Ralph Fiennes). This unforgettable style moment, mirrors the chic and sophisticated look she donned in her latest street style appearance.

And then, there are the shoes. Jaw-dropping, gravity-defying platforms that elevate her look, literally and figuratively. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill heels; chunky and velvety, these added a dramatic flair to her outfit. The plush texture contrasted beautifully with the sleek, structured lines of her outfit, adding a layer of depth and intrigue to her ensemble.

© RB/Bauer-Griffin The coat was giving 'Marisa Ventura' vibes

Peeking out from under the coat was a dress that matched in tone and texture, seamlessly complementing the flow of her outfit. The knit material brought a cosy vibe to the look, making the entire ensemble appear effortlessly put together. The JLo signature jewellery choice – just a pair of chunky gold hoops – kept the focus on her stunning outfit.

Jennifer Lopez demonstrated that tonal dressing is an art. It's not just about wearing the same colour head-to-toe; it's about playing with textures, proportions, and styles to create a striking ensemble.