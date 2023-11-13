The Jewellery Trends Predicted To Dominate in 2024

The allure of jewellery remains timeless, each year unveiling new trends that captivate magpies worldwide.

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, the landscape of adornments and baubles is poised for a fascinating transformation.

With bold, statement pieces that demand attention predicted to have a ‘moment’ and delicate, minimalist creations that whisper sophistication, the upcoming year is set to showcase a diverse range of trends; From shell-inspired creations to Alexia's revival of archival pieces at YSSO, discover the anticipated surge in silver, the rise of statement pieces, and a fondness for nature's darker gemstones. Brace yourself for a 2024 defined by eclectic, distinctive, and organic trends, where boldness meets sustainability in a palette of earthy jewel tones.

Scroll on to discover the jewellery trends destined to dominate in 2024…

Alona Shelemy, Founder of ByAlona

Alona trained as a jewellery designer at the Gemological Institute of America in New York.

2024 is just around the corner. Could you share a story that inspired your upcoming jewellery designs?

For SS24 my designs encapsulates the very essence of Summer holidays in Europe, echoing the vibrant spirit and allure of those destinations. They exude the sense of wanderlust, often inspired by the ocean which you will see in existing and upcoming collections. You will be seeing shell motifs used in a variety of ways which conjure up joyful memories of summer holidays.

What materials and gemstones do you anticipate will be most popular in 2024?

The allure of semi-precious stones weaves into my designs. Inspired by the raw, organic beauty of nature go by which stones I am most drawn to, and for SS24 it will be a mix pastel hued stones.We are also seeing a rise in popularity for silver jewellery, with its fresh, cool aesthetic I can see why people are wanting to mix it up.

In terms of design aesthetics, are there any specific themes or styles that you predict will dominate the jewellery market in 2024?

I also see a trend for more statement pieces, featuring larger chains or stones that bring a wow factor. I love this trend, you are really getting 'bang for your buck' as these items can transform an outfit.

If you had to describe the jewellery trends of 2024 in three words, what would they be?

Eclectic, distinctive, organic.

Which colour palettes do you anticipate will dominate the jewellery scene in 2024?

As I previously mentioned, the colour of semi-precious stones I have been drawn to for SS24 are pastels, including soft pink, greens and lemon yellows.

Are there any vintage or historical jewellery styles you predict will make a comeback in 2024?

I am often influenced by the vibrant energy and bold, expressive aesthetics of the 80s, so you will be seeing these daring and playful elements in my upcoming designs as well.

Alexia Karides, Founder of YSSO

YSSO is a London and Athens based jewellery label from creative mom-and-daughter duo Alexia and Stalo Karides.

2024 is just around the corner. Could you share a story that inspired your upcoming jewellery designs?

At YSSO we have over 30 years of jewellery-making expertise due to my mother’s work. Some of our designs that we are launching now are archival pieces that have never been seen before. To me that is the definition of timeless jewellery, as they are not following trends and are designed a bit in a vacuum and when the time is right they are brought out into the world.

What materials and gemstones do you anticipate will be most popular in 2024?

I anticipate that silver will be a major trend next year – but not necessarily meaning that gold will be phased out. I see a trend where gold and silver are used in one style together.

In terms of design aesthetics, are there any specific themes or styles that you predict will dominate the jewellery market in 2024?

I think that statement jewellery will dominate the market: we have seen huge success in the past two quarters, and I think that this will continue well into 2024. To me statement jewellery means different things to different people, it’s not simply about the size (even though size plays an important role in making of a statement), it’s also unexpected or unusual designs that also might fall under this category. I think to stand out in the jewellery market in 2024, the boundaries of design need to be pushed further.

If you had to describe the jewellery trends of 2024 in three words, what would they be?

Expressive, unusual, and statement.

Which colour palettes do you anticipate will dominate the jewellery scene in 2024?

At YSSO we don’t currently use gemstones, but I would expect greens, reds and earthy tones to dominate.

Are there any vintage or historical jewellery styles you predict will make a comeback in 2024?

Yes, I’m seeing a surge in the style of 1970s jewellery coming back in 2024.

Rosanna & Christie Wollenberg, Founders of Otiumberg

Otiumberg was founded in 2016 by sisters Rosanna and Christie Wollenberg.

2024 is just around the corner. Could you share a story that inspired your upcoming jewellery designs?

Christie: Nature’s organic forms continue to inspire a lot of our work including a recent fossil flower which I came across with my son who is a dinosaur fanatic.

What materials and gemstones do you anticipate will be most popular in 2024?

Rosanna: A growing love and use of darker gemstones from smokey quartz and tiger’;s eye to black onyx - moving away from the lighter toned stones.

In terms of design aesthetics, are there any specific themes or styles that you predict will dominate the jewellery market in 2024?

Rosanna: Silver continues to grow in popularity and we expect to see this deepen in 2024. It’s such a beautiful and durable material. I also think cuffs will continue to grow in popularity offering that stacked look to all ages, piercing or not.

If you had to describe the jewellery trends of 2024 in three words, what would they be?

Christie: I think we’ll see a return to a more minimal look; focussing on fewer pieces that feel special and understated.

Which colour palettes do you anticipate will dominate the jewellery scene in 2024?

Rosanna: We’re exploring our love of green and blue. We don’t follow or seek out trends but work from what we love and discover.

Are there any vintage or historical jewellery styles you predict will make a comeback in 2024?

Rosanna: Throughout history, jewellery has always been a vehicle for sentiment and we only see personalisation growing in 2024 as people continue to invest in modern heirlooms to cherish. So it’s not a comeback per se but it will most definitely be at the forefront.

Sophie Howard, Founder of By Pariah

By Pariah draws together rich materiality and heritage production techniques to present timeless collections

What materials and gemstones do you anticipate will be most popular in 2024?

I think we're leaning even further into recycled metals and responsibly sourced gems—a commitment to conscious choices without compromising on style. Silver was already big this year and will only gain momentum, with its timeless appeal and versatility it’s a sure frontrunner for 2024.

In terms of design aesthetics, are there any specific themes or styles that you predict will dominate the jewellery market in 2024?

A blend of modern minimalism and nostalgic vintage elements. Designs that evoke a sense of timeless elegance while incorporating contemporary twists.

If you had to describe the jewellery trends of 2024 in three words, what would they be?

Bold, sustainable, and stackable.

Which colour palettes do you anticipate will dominate the jewellery scene in 2024?

Quiet luxury is here to stay - earthy jewel tones in a neutral, but rich, palette.

Are there any vintage or historical jewellery styles you predict will make a comeback in 2024?

I’d love to see Art Deco make a comeback, we’ve seen a lot of Victorian influence and I think the use of black rhodium will become even more popular. It’s easily mixed in with yellow gold so no need to switch over your entire collection.