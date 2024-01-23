High Jewellery 2024: The chicest collections to have on your radar

As far as decadent diamonds, diadems and baubles go, High Jewellery collections are the creme de la creme of twinkling delights.

Worn by queens throughout their reign, A-Listers on red carpets around the world and those precious few who find themselves lucky enough to call a piece their own. High Jewellery pieces are some of the most cultivated, opulent and sought-after pieces in the fashion world.

© James Devaney Rhianna sported a platinum necklace featuring no less than 561 diamonds from Bulgari's High Jewellery collection at the 2023 Met Gala

What is 'High Jewellery'?

High Jewellery is also known as 'Haute Joaillerie.' The distinction between regular jewellery and High Jewellery lies in the unique and exclusive nature of these collections. It elevates precious stones, beyond mere adornment, transcending fine jewellery by embodying the art in its purest form, making it not just jewellery but a masterpiece of artistic expression. "We have a saying, that High Jewellery is to jewellery what Haute Couture is to fashion," explains Parisian luxury maison Chaumet. Globally renown jewellers and a select few fashion houses create High Jewellery each year, often showing them to the press and public at Paris Couture Week.

From Chaumet and Chopard to Van Cleef & Arpels, scroll on for the most lavish, exciting and spectacular High Jewellery collections to have on your radar...

Bulgari - Mediterranea

© Bulgari Bulgari has become nearly synonymous with the serpent, resurrecting and transforming it into an emblem of High Jewellery

Bulgari's 'Mediterranea' High Jewellery Collection is a celebration of the blossoming landscapes of Southern Italy. This collection draws inspiration from Bulgari's Roman heritage, the Byzantine elegance of Venice, and the Silk Road's pivotal role in the cultural exchange, weaving a narrative that guides enthusiasts on a journey from Rome to Venice. Marking a special tribute to the iconic serpent motif's 75th anniversary, the Mediterranea Collection features an array of Serpenti pieces. The Sapphire Serpenti necklace stands out, adorned with nine Sri Lankan sapphires totalling 40.81 carats, set against platinum and diamond scales, and finished with a striking tassel pendant boasting 80 oval-shaped sapphires.

DeBeers - Forces of Nature

© De Beers The Zebra Jacket Ring and Elephant Crown Ring from the 'Forces of Nature' collection

De Beers announced the Forces of Nature High Jewellery collection on the 22 January, featuring eight unique solitaire diamond rings complemented by either a crown or jacket. Drawing inspiration from the majestic wildlife of Southern Africa, these transformable rings embody the splendour of nature, crafted with exceptionally rare diamonds handpicked for their unmatched quality and character. Each piece begins with a standout hero diamond, symbolising a specific creature through its distinct energy and allure, leading to the creation of eight bespoke pieces that abstractly represent iconic native animals. The collection showcases masterful craftsmanship, with designs that range from a lion-inspired ring with a golden mane to a giraffe Crown Ring accented with rough diamonds, each offering versatile wearability. De Beers' innovative approach allows these rings to be worn in multiple ways, transforming from elegant solitaires into stunning statement pieces. “The eight featured animals are an ode to the natural intoxicating beauty of the African continent, whose earth yields jaw-dropping natural treasures," Céline Assimon, De Beers CEO, told Hello! Fashion, "When designing the rings, we had no constraints: we were guided by the individual character of eight extraordinary diamonds. Their incomparable beauty challenged us to create strikingly modern, abstract interpretations of the majestic creatures that roam the environment that De Beers strives to conserve through our Building Forever programme."

Dior - Les Jardins de la Couture

© Dior The collection is the largest ever created by Victoire de Castellane for Dior

Dior's latest High Jewellery collection, 'Les Jardins de la Couture,' is a homage to the inspiration gardens provided to Christian Dior since the iconic 'New Look' show in 1947. Crafted by Victoire de Castellane, Creative Director of Dior Joaillerie, who has been designing for the Maison since 1999, the collection was showcased at a spectacular event on June 3 2023 at Lake Como's Villa Erba, with the likes of Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Yeoh, and Rosamund Pike in attendance. The collections features 170 pieces, including three secret watches, all inspired by the flora and fauna of the natural world. Think 'spring' with lush foliage, stone-crafted flowers, bouquets and abstract floral motifs. Innovatively designed, the collection offers versatility in wear, including transformable pieces where stones can be detached, rings that adorn multiple fingers, and brooches.

Boodles - A Family Journey

© Boodles "Bold, vivid flashes conjure the city’s vibrant buzz"

The 'Family Journey' collection marks a significant chapter in Boodles' legacy, celebrating a transformative odyssey that unveiled new horizons for the brand. In 1962, then-Chairman Anthony Wainwright embarked on a remarkable 16-day expedition to connect with dealers of exquisite diamonds and gemstones. The relationships he forged during this journey revolutionised Boodles, granting access to unparalleled quality in jewels. Fast forward sixty years, current Chairman, Nicholas Wainwright, has paid tribute to his father's pioneering spirit by undertaking his own expedition through ten European cities in ten days. The journey breathed life into the pieces you see in this collection. A highlight is the necklace inspired by Barcelona, capturing the city's dynamic energy with bold, brilliant hues, "visit Barcelona’s Park Güell and look out for Gaudí’s salamander, made of pink, yellow and green tiles. We’ve channelled his riot of colour, crafting a suite featuring a necklace, earrings and a ring — with a 3.32 carat pink sapphire at its heart."

Chopard - Precious Lace

© Chopard

Taking inspiration from the delicate lace textile, Precious Lace is a collection of artisan-crafted pieces that mimics the intricate detail and Savoir-faire that goes into making traditional lace material. “Our jewellery Artisans replicate the delicacy of lace with the extreme precision of their goldwork, combined with an airy design highlighting the radiance of precious stones.”

Van Cleef & Arpels - Le Grand Tour

The collection is inspired by luxury travels across Europe

The Van Cleef & Arpels 'Le Grand Tour' collection was unveiled in the breathtaking gardens of Rome's Villa Medici, marking one of the most magnificent high-jewellery presentations of the year. Each piece in the collection serves as a magical memento, inspired by Grand Tours. The "Grand Tour" was a tradition that began in the 16th century, where affluent Europeans embarked on long journeys across the continent. This voyage was seen as an elaborate cultural immersion, allowing them to deepen their understanding of art, literature, architecture, music, and other disciplines in a form of luxurious extended educational retreat. Think 'Gap Year' but for the 1%. "We followed the trail of our predecessors and chose cities that were renowned stops historically," explains Nicolas Bos, CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels, "We took inspiration from antique jewelry – Roman, Etruscan, Medieval or Renaissance –, marrying it with our own heritage, style and craftsmanship."

Chaumet - Le Jardin de Chaumet

© Chaumet Formed by a double ribbon interlaced with diamonds, the 'Mistletoe' necklace features branches dotted with fruits crafted from fine pearls

Over the last two centuries Chaumet has prided itself as a jewellery that celebrates the natural world, "the Maison’s story has been written in complete harmony with nature," the brand explains. The 'Le Jardin de Chaumet' High Jewellery Collection was unveiled in 2023 in their iconic 12 Vendôme address. "Divided into four chapters, Le Jardin de Chaumet invites you to stroll through the undergrowth, wander among the flowers or in the fields, and let your imagination wander as you gaze upon the bouquets of the world."

Chanel - Tweed De Chanel

The incredibly flexible weave of the gemstone tweed intertwines yellow gold with an exceptional array of rubies and diamonds.

In 1932, Gabrielle Chanel introduced her first and only jewellery collection, Bijoux de Diamants, breaking with the codes of traditional jewellery. Since then the house has continued its founder's dream, creating an array of High Jewellery Collections, all inspired by Gabrielle. Since then each High Jewellery collection is a testament to turning dreams into reality. This includes the art of transforming the iconic, airy tweed of the House into pieces of High Jewellery that drape with the same delicacy and allure as the original fabric. Under the guidance of Patrice Leguéreau, Director of Chanel Fine Jewellery, the ;Tweed de Chanel' collection reimagines tweed in an unprecedented form: a delicate mosaic of gemstones. A prime example of this innovative approach is the Tweed Royal Necklace, a masterpiece born from 2,400 hours of meticulous workmanship. This necklace showcases an intricately flexible lattice of gemstone tweed, blending yellow gold with a magnificent mix of rubies and diamonds. At its heart sits a majestic lion's head, emblematic of Chanel High Jewellery, which can be detached and adorned as a brooch. The centerpiece, a pear-cut diamond, is also designed to be versatile, easily transitioning into a standalone ring.

Boucheron - More is More

© Boucheron Earrings inspired by hoodie strings are part of the avant-garde collection

In the wake of two challenging post-pandemic years, creative director Claire Choisne felt an overwhelming urge to break free from constraints, channeling a deep-seated desire to offer joy to the well heeled Boucheron clientele. It was from this yearning that the Carte Blanche 'More is More' collection was born, marking a bold departure from traditional High Jewelry norms. Choisne and her team embarked on a journey of creativity, embracing extravagant dimensions and elemental shapes like spheres and cubes, painting their creations with vibrant colors, stark contrasts, and unprecedented creations which give off an 80s inspired vibe. They ventured into the realm of optical illusions, incorporated novel materials, and in some instances, completely redefined the essence of High Jewellery. "This collection demonstrates that joy and happiness are compatible with the conservative High Jewellery industry," explains Boucheron, "This collection is unexpected, surprising, and comforting."