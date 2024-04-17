Queen Letizia stuns in Meghan Markle-approved top and 90s supermodel skirt

When it comes to her sartorial agenda, there really is nothing that Queen Letizia can't do.

The Spanish royal and former journalist has an enviably modish wardrobe that flaunts her impressive fashion prowess. From ultra-chic slingbacks to divisive oversized tiaras and on-trend daring leather trousers, she has a seriously versatile dress code, and is a force to be reckoned with in the fashion department.

For her latest outing, speaking at a reception to the Spanish community in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Letizia wore the chicest top and skirt combo that combined Meghan Markle's signature style with 90s supermodel glamour.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a ruched bardot top and satin midi skirt

The 51-year-old oozed sophistication in a black, off-the-shoulder top featuring long sleeves and flattering ruching across the chest which she paired with the 'Liquid' satin midi skirt from Hugo Boss.

© Getty The look epitomised fashion-forward glamour

The elegant Bardot neckline is feminine, sophisticated and a royal staple style, and the Duchess of Sussex owns many outfits that elegantly show the shoulders. Her most notable include an Altuzarra two-piece donned at The Archewell Foundation's 2023 mental health summit, a classy cream bodysuit from Khaite that she wore to the Invictus Games 2022 and her Louis Vuitton 'revenge' dress from last year's Ripple of Hope gala.

© Getty Meghan wore a similar silhouette from Khaite at the Invictus Games 2022 © Getty Meghan wore the chicest bardot two-piece last autumn

Letizia paired her look with a satin midi skirt that elevated her black top. The slip dress was a 90s supermodel go-to, from Naomi Campbell to Kate Moss. A satin skirt gives this iconic look a modern makeover, as midi skirts, from denim to lace, are an It-girl must-have in 2024.

Granted, the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe and vintage supermodel fashion are not worlds apart - both minimalistic and equally as chic. And Letizia's look perfectly combined the two, presenting an effortlessly stylish ensemble that is fashion-forward yet timeless and utterly royal-approved.