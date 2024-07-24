Queen Letizia's twist on floral print is royal-approved for this season

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whenever Queen Letizia of Spain steps out, be it for a royal occasion or a casual day off, there's always one guarantee: her outfit is going to be impeccably chic and fashion-forward.

From sharp suits in this season's hottest colour to preppy tweed midi dresses and showing us how to wear flat shoes with, well, pretty much anything, King Felipe VI's stylish wife is truly a modern dressing muse.

© Getty Queen Letizia donned an abstract floral dress by Carolina Herrera

Yesterday the former journalist attended a meeting in Barcelona wearing one of spring/summer's most quintessential patterns: florals. And although The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly doesn't exactly think florals for this season are 'groundbreaking', Letizia's dress put the chicest spin on the trend and we are positively inspired by her uber-feminine attire.

The Queen wore the 'Print Crepe De Chine Shirt Dress' by luxury Spanish fashion label Carolina Herrera, which features an abstract, all-over pinkish-purple floral print.

© Getty This silhouette is a royal favourite for SS24

The collared shirt dress with long sleeves and bow-tie waist is the ideal, flattering yet floaty silhouette, perfect for occasions that call for formal attire that looks effortless.

This season, rose print has dominated the runway agendas and influencer shopping lists alike, but abstract florals appear to be a royal favourite.

Earlier this year Meghan Markle stunned in the 'Landscape' silk and chiffon shirt dress by Oscar De La Renta.

© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Meghan wore an abstract Oscar de la Renta piece in April

"These instances not only highlight the enduring appeal of the shirt dress but also underscore its versatility and timeless elegance, " explains H Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "making it a staple in a curated spring wardrobe. The shirt dress remains a symbol of comfort and fashion-forward sensibility."

Moral of the story? never underestimate the power of the floral shirt dress...