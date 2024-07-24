Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia's twist on floral print is royal-approved for this season - see photos
Queen Letizia of Spain attends several audiences at the Zarzuela Palace on July 17, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)© Carlos Alvarez

Queen Letizia's twist on floral print is royal-approved for this season

The Spanish royal stepped out for a meeting in Barcelona

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Whenever Queen Letizia of Spain steps out, be it for a royal occasion or a casual day off, there's always one guarantee: her outfit is going to be impeccably chic and fashion-forward.

From sharp suits in this season's hottest colour to preppy tweed midi dresses and showing us how to wear flat shoes with, well, pretty much anything, King Felipe VI's stylish wife is truly a modern dressing muse.

The director of the Cervantes Institute, Luis Garcia Montero, Queen Letizia of Spain and the mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni attend the annual meeting of Directors of the Cervantes Institute at Barcelona City Hall on July 23, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)© Getty
Queen Letizia donned an abstract floral dress by Carolina Herrera

Yesterday the former journalist attended a meeting in Barcelona wearing one of spring/summer's most quintessential patterns: florals. And although The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly doesn't exactly think florals for this season are 'groundbreaking', Letizia's dress put the chicest spin on the trend and we are positively inspired by her uber-feminine attire.

The Queen wore the 'Print Crepe De Chine Shirt Dress' by luxury Spanish fashion label Carolina Herrera, which features an abstract, all-over pinkish-purple floral print. 

Queen Letizia of Spain attends the annual meeting of Directors of the Cervantes Institute at Barcelona City Hall on July 23, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/Getty Images)© Getty
This silhouette is a royal favourite for SS24

The collared shirt dress with long sleeves and bow-tie waist is the ideal, flattering yet floaty silhouette, perfect for occasions that call for formal attire that looks effortless. 

This season, rose print has dominated the runway agendas and influencer shopping lists alike, but abstract florals appear to be a royal favourite. 

Earlier this year Meghan Markle stunned in the 'Landscape' silk and chiffon shirt dress by Oscar De La Renta

Meghan Markle reading to patients at children's hospital© Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Meghan wore an abstract Oscar de la Renta piece in April

"These instances not only highlight the enduring appeal of the shirt dress but also underscore its versatility and timeless elegance, " explains H Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "making it a staple in a curated spring wardrobe. The shirt dress remains a symbol of comfort and fashion-forward sensibility."

Moral of the story? never underestimate the power of the floral shirt dress...

