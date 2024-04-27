Queen Letizia's ultra-chic crimson suit perfects dopamine dressing in 2024

Queen Letizia of Spain's spring 2024 wardrobe has been utterly flawless.

From schooling us in styling tweed to breaking fashion rules and combining Meghan Markle-approved tops and 90s supermodel skirts, her outfits have been second to none, demonstrating why she is considered one of the most stylish royals on the planet.

For her latest outing to commemorate the Spanish Olympic team's participation in the 1992 games (which was of course a feast for the eyes of sartorial fanatics), the former journalist stunned in a single-breasted blazer and straight-leg trouser suit from Carolina Herrera.

© Getty Letizia stunned in a crimson suit

Often we opt for more vibrant and cheerful hues to lift our mood as we head into the spring/summer months, and the Queen's suit, which has delicate orangey undertones, perfected the art of dopamine dressing in 2024.

What is dopamine dressing?

"Dopamine dressing is a pretty simple concept," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "The idea is that a pop of colour in our clothing can alter how we think and act – for the better. Dopamine dressing has been having a huge moment – in a world of minimalist style, colour-blocked outfits are going against the grain and making some noise."

© Getty She gave 2023's red trend the chicest spring makeover

In spring 2023 it was all about vibrant fuschia hues, but Letizia's suit is reintroducing head-to-toe colour for the 2024 season in a mature, muted tone that oozes sophistication and timelessness.

In the latter half of last year, fashionistas and royals alike were obsessed with the colour red and Letizia has given it the perfect, ultra-chic makeover for this season.

She paired it with a dusty pink satin shirt and block-heeled pumps in a matching hue. This is the second time in recent weeks she has proven that matching red with pink - a fashion rule that was once considered a sartorial sin, is utterly doable.

Once again Letizia has donned an outfit we can't get enough of.