Paris and Nicky Hilton prove they are style opposites at Paris Fashion Week

In the glamorous whirlwind of Paris Fashion Week, where trends collide and styles emerge, it was the Hilton sisters, Paris and Nicky, who stole the spotlight this season showcasing their distinct and contrasting fashion sensibilities.

At the Stella McCartney SS24 show on Monday 2 October, the sisters' choice of outfits not only spoke volumes about their individual tastes but also highlighted the evolution of their styles over the years.

Nicky Hilton, ever the picture of elegance, arrived at the Stella McCartney show in a demure blue pussy-bow dress, exuding sophistication. Her choice of attire seemed to reflect a refined and polished version of herself, epitomising the role of New York socialite that she has embraced since becoming a mother to her children with James Rothschild. The dress, with its delicate lace details and the addition of 70s style sunglasses, showcased her impeccable taste, proving that the passage of time had only enhanced her innate sense of style.

© Pierre Suu Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton posed outside the Stella McCartney show

On the other end of the spectrum is Paris Hilton, the eternal fashionista, who made a bold statement in a white lace ensemble. Her choice of outfit, characterised by its daring cuts and sheer fabrics, was a testament to her unwavering commitment to her signature style. Paris is never one to shy away from the spotlight, and has embraced her love for all things glamorous and risque.

Her Barbie-inspired pink tweed mini at the Valentino show the previous day was another nod to her playful and vivacious personality. With short sleeves and a youthful vibe, the dress captured the essence of Paris's timeless glam. Meanwhile Nicky opted for a classic shift dress in red with oversized rose appliques on the sleeves. (Jackie O eat your heart out.)

© Marc Piasecki The sisters made a joint appearance at the Balenciaga SS24 womenswear show

At the Balenciaga show that same day, Nicky exuded sophistication in a chic grey trench coat, showcasing her timeless elegance. Meanwhile, Paris Hilton shimmered in a dazzling glittery long sleeve dress, radiating the glamour which has cemented her signature style. Their contrasting yet complementary fashion choices highlighted their individuality and fashion prowess. While Nicky Hilton opts for refined sophistication, Paris Hilton continues to embody the spirit of unabashed glamour, making a statement with every outfit she wears.

© Christian Vierig The siblings were seen outside Valentino in dramatically different mini dresses

This contrast between the sisters is not just limited to this season. Over the years, Nicky Hilton has transitioned into a more understated look. Her style has become synonymous with timeless elegance and class, capturing the essence of a modern-day aristocrat. Meanwhile Paris Hilton has managed to retain her iconic style, embracing bold and provocative fashion choices that continue to turn heads and set trends… unapologetically embracing her love for all things glamorous and luxurious. (Their styles have now become so different, we'd garner a bet they are the only two sisters who don't fight over clothes.)

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton with matching Samantha Thavasa bowling bags in November 2007

In a world where fashion trends come and go, the Hiltons have proven that personal style is enduring.