Fenty Skin is officially a family affair as ASAP Rocky stars in new promo video

If we couldn’t already love the world's most talented and fashionable couple any more, they go and release a new Fenty Skin video, turning the brand into a full-fledged family affair.

Fenty Skin is just one of Rihanna's accoladed brands, sitting pretty under her parent brand Fenty Beauty, which is renowned for its inclusive shade range and possibly the most cultivated lip gloss in the world, Gloss Bomb.

Posted yesterday as a collaborative post between both Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty, Rih’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky is seen promoting the new Lux Balm in Barbados Cherry. The clip which shows Rocky showing off the Lux Balm is taken from the rapper's 2023 single video for RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n) which is fittingly named after the couple's youngest son, Riot.

The lyrics to the song have been perfectly clipped as the promo video couldn't be more on the nose. Rocky raps the verse: “Flossy, glossy, Nah, b**ch, this ain’t lip gloss / Lux Balm up in my palm / New collab with my baby mom.” The Instagram caption explains that the new lip product is “packed with vitamin E + shea butter” and will bring “dry lips back to life with instant hydration.” The caption continues “It’s slim, slick n easily slips into your pocket, so you can keep it on you wherever you go.”

Fenty Skin launched back in 2020 and made quite the commotion in the beauty sphere, as the power couple starred together in a campaign, advertising the brand for both men and women. In a post shared back in July of 2020, the songstress and mother of two captioned a photo of her and her beau “That’s right baby...@fentyskin is for my fellas too! No matter who you are, you deserve to have great skin!” I guess there's a reason A$AP’s nickname is “Pretty Boy Flacko”...

2024 is clearly all about being a supportive partner and we’re here for it.