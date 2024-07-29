Rihanna and Jack Grealish is the fashionable crossover you need to see

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Did you think Rihanna and Jack Grealish were two names you'd be hearing in the same sentence today? Us neither.

Though Jack's affinity for the Pon De Replay singer is no secret (he once said that Riri was his celebrity idol and he'd love to meet her in person one day), seeing the two pop up together on our Instagram feed was the totally unexpected crossover we needed to see.

Rihanna stepped out at the Yankee Stadium in New York to watch Man City's pre-season friendly versus AC Milan, posing with Jack, Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah - two AC Milan players who also play for the USNMT (United States men's national soccer team).

Football star Jack shared an image with Rihanna on Instagram

The 36-year-old singer perfected her pitchside street style look, wearing a black and white jersey-style t-shirt from Loewe that hails from the brand's men's section.

She paired it with houndstooth drawstring bottoms and a distressed vintage-style beige cap. In quintessentially Riri style, she finished off the look with a statement red lip and lashings of gold jewellery around her neck and on her ears (further proof that statement bijoux is a must-have this season).

Though Rihanna's sporty off-duty agenda is arguably her trademark, the boyish aesthetic is actually a major trend, think: Hailey Bieber's Fila 'sports mom' look, Lily Collins in Salomons on the beach, Mia Regan in an Arsenal shirt designed by Stella McCartney and Bella Hadid's football top and jorts.

Though Jack was dressed in his Manchester City training kit, the dad-to-be arrived at his hotel in New York two days ago carrying the 'Savoy Leather-Trimmed Monogrammed Coated-Canvas Duffle Bag' from Gucci, which features a turquoise blue strap, complementing his team kit, proving he's a football fashion maestro.

We can't get enough of this iconic crossover...