Jennifer Lopez jumps on the 'very demure' trend in the most iconic oversized glasses

If you haven't witnessed TikTok's latest viral 'very demure, very mindful' craze on every single social media platform... what were you even doing with your August?

Jennifer Lopez has followed in the footsteps of Kim Kardashian, Jenna Ortega, Lindsay Lohan and practically every other social media user on the planet, and created a stylish new video trying out the trend whilst promoting her drinks label Delora.

Dressed in the chicest off-duty outfit (as always), JLo donned a buttery beige collared jacket, layered with a short white crop top underneath. It was her lashings of accessories that took her look to new levels of mesmerising. She donned a diamond personalised necklace with her name on it, gigantic gold hoop earrings that could easily have come from her 2000s R'n'B girlie wardrobe, and a pair of oversized spectacles that said Mrs Doubtfire meets 70s hippie.

Her retro-infused Gucci glasses are millennials' answer to Gen-Z's Y2K 'officecore' rectangular specs. Whether you're more of a Daisy Jones & The Six girlie, Stranger Things fanatic or just a boho style babe, JLo's gold-framed glasses are the perfect ode to the 70s era.

In the video captioned: "Very demure … very mindful [blue heart emoji]" Jennifer is drinking her Delola 'L'Orange Spritz' - an alcoholic sparkling cocktail with orange and passionfruit - straight from the bottle.

Instead of using the voiceover of the original creator of the OG video, Jennifer puts her own beverage-appropriate spin on the fashion and beauty trend saying: "See how I do this when I drink from the bottle? very demure, very mindful. I don't just chug it all the way down, just little by little. Very elegant, swilling it. Demure, mindful." and continues to drink her beverage from the bottle. A girl after our own heart.

What exactly is the 'demure' trend, you may ask? H Fashion's Tania Leslau explains: "How to define ‘demure?’ The mysterious girl at the bar who coolly swirls an olive around her martini glass while waiting for her friend to return from the ladies. The guest that hovers in the shadowy corners of a party, unafraid to leave the soirée early. Anna Wintour perched front row while shielding herself from the crowds via opaque lenses. No frills, not fuss. Just - demure.

"Demure behaviour has become TikTok’s latest musing. A trend kickstarted by content creator Jools Lebron, acting ‘very demure, very mindful,’ is the quiet antidote to main character energy social media craved."

Kim Kardashian also jumped on the trend this week to promote some BTS shots from a winter Skims campaign.

