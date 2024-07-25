Jennifer Lopez perfects 'revenge dressing' in a white swimsuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though many rumours are circulating about Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck right now, one thing is for sure: her fashion agenda is always on-point - regardless of her relationship status.

After a brief slow-down on the digital front this summer, with her Instagram posts centring on her films, new music, or one of her many other business ventures, the multi-hyphenate star has sprung back to sartorial life this week to celebrate her 55th birthday.

Underneath the slew of stellar sartorial 'fits she shared, the message we received was 'positivity is key' with captions including "Today is gonna be a great day", "This Is Me…Now", and a long paragraph of appreciation for her fans which included " I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life."

In one of her posts, JLo stunned in just a plunge-neck white swimsuit (which is also bang on trend this season), elevated with lashings of chunky gold jewellery. And the question on our lips right now is... did she just have her own 'revenge dress' moment?

© Instagram / @jlo JLo oozed glamour in a white plunge swimsuit and gold accessories

It has been 30 years since the late Princess Diana wore that black, off-the-shoulder midi dress by Christina Stambolian to a Vanity Fair party which ‘broke’ royal protocol. It was coined her 'revenge dress' because she wore it on the same evening the-then Prince Charles confessed to his adultery with Camilla Parker Bowles, and ever since, revenge dressing has become a sartorial movement in itself.

Some say revenge is best served cold, some say it's sweet, but for fashion icons, it's done best by donning a killer outfit to show their critics (or spouses) exactly what they're missing.

Florence Pugh had a potential 'flex on your ex' moment last year, the Duchess of Sussex may or may not have donned an off-the-shoulder Dior dress after receiving criticism of her Netflix documentary Meghan and Harry, and just yesterday Maya Jama shared photos of a stunning sculptural dress less than a week after announcing her breakup with Stormzy for the second time.

Coincidence or not? We'll leave that up to you to decide...