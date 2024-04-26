Jennifer Lopez just wore the most baggy jeans of all time

Jennifer Lopez's wardrobe is as versatile as her career achievements.

The multi-hyphenate superstar truly perfects every single style of dressing, whether she's on the red carpet or demonstrating her street style prowess.

From Hermès Birkins and sweatpants to her bodycon dress for a "moms night out" and schooling us in styling UGG boots, her spring 2024 style game is, as always, impeccable.

© Getty JLo wore the baggiest jeans of all time

In her latest transitional weather season look, she's taken fashion inspiration from, well, herself, and nodded to her 2000s R'n'B era in the baggiest pair of jeans of all time.

The Jenny From The Block singer was spotted out in New York wearing the slouchiest pair of ultra-wide jeans paired with a cream turtleneck jumper, styled with a loose French tuck. She finished off the ensemble with her trusty K Swiss trainers and a pair of chunky white-framed sunglasses.

© Getty She paired them with her trusty K Swiss platform trainers

For a hot second this summer, we thought the controversial skinny jeans might return. But the fashion set has done a 180 spin and championed everything but the slim-leg silhouette - wide-leg Adidas trackies, high-waisted palazzo pants, you name it.

But for those who thought they'd escaped the return completely, don't do a celebratory lap in your wide-legs just yet - Miu Miu, Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen are just a few brands who showcased iterations of the leg-sculpting silhouette in their AW24 collections during fashion month in February...

© Getty Alexander McQueen AW24 © Getty Miu Miu AW24

Though we're not exactly sure which brand JLo's bolshy jeans are from, the likelihood is they're high designer and slightly out of budget for those of us who aren't singers turned actors turned businesswomen. But thankfully for us, she's committed to one particular pair of affordable trainers - her K Swiss Classic VN Platforms which she pairs with everything from her baggy trousers to flared leggings.

Forget getting you a girl who can do both, this woman can literally do anything and everything...