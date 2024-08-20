Charli XCX confirms exactly “what’s going on down there” in new Skims campaign

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The question on everybody's lips over the last few weeks has been, what actually is the colour of Charli XCX’s underwear? This may seem crude, but it's actually in response to the singer's song Guess, in which she writes: "You wanna guess the colour of my underwear, you wanna know what I got going on down there? Is it pretty in pink or all see-through? Is it showing off my brand-new lower back tattoo?”

Now, fans can sleep soundly as the Brat Girl Summer founder put all the rumours to rest, starring in Kim Kardashian's newest Skims campaign while showing off a slew of cotton knickers.

© Instagram / @skims This collab is going down in the history books for reasons that need no explanation...

In a series of sultry images posted on Monday by both Charli and the official Skims Instagram page, the It-Brit can be seen sporting the new cotton range from the acclaimed ready-to-wear and intimates range which debuts later this week on August 21.

The campaign, which was shot by famed photographer Petra Collins, sees Charli posing in the rain, wearing a series of the new cotton range sports bras and boyfriend underwear staples. Charli, who is behind the ubiquitous Brat movement, celebrated the collaboration by saying: "SKIMS empowers people to feel confident in their own skin, which is the essence of brat."

© Instagram / @skims Charli is the moment

Charli XCX and her latest studio album Brat have been played on repeat around the world throughout summer, with her songs Guess, featuring Billie Eilish, Apple and Girl, So Confusing featuring Lorde currently topping the music charts.

Charli joins a long list of acclaimed names who have recently partnered with Skims on campaign launches, including pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who earlier this year debuted the Spring range in a series of pastel-hued negligee looks, and Swedish model Elsa Hosk, who recently fronted the Milky Sheer collection, styling the denier range with heels and a blowout for a high fashion twist.