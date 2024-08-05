Inside Charli XCX's 'Brat girl' birthday: from the guest list to the outfit details

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



This is Charli XCX’s world and we’re just living in it.

On Saturday evening, the Brat Girl Summer instigator celebrated her 32nd birthday alongside industry friends at Los Angeles’ Cafe Nido. In true Charli style, the club night bash was utterly Brat-coded, with the singer marking the occasion in a head-to-toe look by emerging designer Sia Arnika.

The set, which hailed from the Berlin-based, Danish-born brand, included a cut-out white top, charcoal wraparound micro shorts and a pair of black knee high shark boots - a Charli signature.

With a helping hand from her ever-innovative stylist Chris Horan, she accessorised with a black leather shoulder back and her go-to rave shades also sourced from the independent label. A coordinating studded leather bracelet injected a punkish attitude into the look.

© Instagram/Timony Charli carved out a true 'Brat Girl' look in Sia Arnika The 'Guess' singer celebrated her birthday alongside fellow industry icons

The star was joined by a swathe of industry acquaintances for the Brattish bonanza hosted in the modish Silverlake neighbourhood of LA. Billie Eilish, who recently joined forces with Charli to release a new remix of the It-Brit’s track Guess, attended in an oversized baseball tee and an apple green bandana (highly fitting considering Charli’s Apple dance has gripped Gen Z like no other post-millennial trend.)

© Instagram/Timony The British chart topper celebrated in Cafe Nido, situated in the trendy Silverlake area of LA © Instagram/Timony 'Guess' co-star Billie Eilish attended with her brother Finneas

The two performed a live rendition of their headline-hitting collaboration which took the internet by storm. During the music video for the deliciously provocative tune, the pair can be seen scaling a mountain of lingerie as American star Billie drives a bulldozer. The singers subsequently donated all of the unworn garments to the charity I Support The Girls.

Billie’s brother Finneas was also spotted in attendance at the ‘do, in addition to the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana, Addison Rae, Tove Lo, Gracie Abrams, Glen Powell, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lorde and Rosalia.

© Instagram/Timony Addison Rae was spotted alongside the Haim sisters, Tove Lo and Lorde © Instagram/Timony Anya Taylor-Joy was joined by her husband Malcolm McRae

The latter’s gift to Charli didn’t go unnoticed. The singer and partner of The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White gifted the birthday girl perhaps the Brattiest present of all - a bouquet of deep purple Calla Lilies, peppered with cigarettes.