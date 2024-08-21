Alexa Chung's micro mini LBD is the ultimate wardrobe essential

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every fashion lover knows that the ultimate wardrobe staple is that of a Little Black Dress.

Versatile, chic and easy to dress up and down, the closet essential has been a fan favourite since its inception in the 1920s when Coco Chanel designed a version that at the time was described as "radical."

Now, 100 years on from its initial inception, the fashion favourite is still very much at the top of the style podium with Alexa Chung leading the charge.

© Getty Alexa's opted for a simple yet elegant look for the evening

Spotted last night out and about at The Platinum Card by American Express x Vogue Supper Club in London, Alexa Chung decided to style the wardrobe hero for an evening of elevated opulence.

The style muse opted for a sleek and simple version titled the Stell Dress in Crepe from her friend's brand 16 Arlington. The micro mini fitted the former model like a glove and featured a mid-thigh hem length and a bandeau-like strapless neckline.

Alexa styled the statement mini with a pair of black strappy satin pointed-toe pumps, adorned with delicate bows on each strap. Putting all emphasis on the dress, Alexa opted for minimal jewellery, only adding a stack of simple rings to a few fingers.

© Getty The fashion muse dyed her hair back to brunette just a few days ago

For glam, the British-born fashion icon debuted a new hair look, swapping out her ‘ginger chocolate' hair colour which she sported all summer and reverting back to her signature brunette locks, styling in a middle part and left to cascade down her back.

Though Alexa’s chosen LBD was sleek and simple, Rita Ora recently proved that the style comes in many shapes and forms, recently donning a leather zip-up version for an Italian holiday escape.

As Alexa so effortlessly proved, the favourable little black dress is perfect for all occasions and will continue to be a style staple in the wardrobes of the fashion-obsessed around the world.