Zendaya's little black dress for the Olympics dinner was a visual symphony

Fashion lovers just let out an audible sigh heard from every corner of the globe because the queen of gilded glam dressing just stepped out in a simple, yet wildly chic black dress that can be recreated at home.

Yes, that's right, Zendaya is back up to her old tricks, this time trading in her avant-garde dress code for something a little more obtainable.

© Getty Simple elegance was clearly the brief

Spotted yesterday evening at the Prelude to the Olympics in Paris, the silver screen star called upon her BFF and celebrity stylist Law Roach to dress in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Though simple, her black dress was nothing short of a visual symphony, adorned with intricate embroidered black beads, a ruched bust detail and skinny spaghetti straps.

© Getty Are you having more fun Z?

For glam, Queen Z chose to wear her newly dyed blonde locks in a slicked-back wet style look which she paired with a fresh-faced glowy makeup look and a glossy nude-toned lip.

Letting her beaded long dress do all the talking, Zendaya opted for minimal jewellery, settling on a simple pair of diamond stud earrings, a singular silver ring and a micro mini Louis Vuitton handbag.

© Getty We all know great things come in small packages...

Zendaya was in good company for the occasion, joined by the likes of Serena Williams, Charlize Theron, Elizabeth Banks and Mick Jagger, all of whom dressed to impress.

Z’s latest look is the first time we’ve seen her in full glam since she graced the steps of the Met in not one, but two opulent vintage gowns, including a 1996 Givenchy number designed by John Galliano.

Obviously, this ensemble comes as no surprise to fans of both the Challengers actress and her stunning wardrobe but it also suggests that Zendaya is sticking around in Paris for a portion of the 2024 Olympic Games, meaning we’re about to be inundated with a slew of practically perfect Parisian ‘fit, courtesy of yours truly.