Alexa Chung's 'ginger chocolate' hair transformation was totally unexpected

Alexa Chung is one of the rare few who has a definitive style. Fairytale frocks, ballet flats and a touch of preppy-chic knitwear have become synonymous with her name in the fashion sphere.

While her sartorial preferences remain largely unchanged, the model switched things up in the hair department earlier this week. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old debuted a new bronzed hairdo in time for summer, stepping out at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 with a head-turning beauty transformation.

© Getty Alexa Chung debuted a new bronzed look at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024

Dressed in a slinky shamrock green Nensi Dojaka number, the multi-hyphenate model showcased her flaming tresses for all of London to covet. Executed with a helping hand from Bleach London founder Alex Brownsell, the look immediately sparked intrigue from Alexa’s pool of celebrity pals.

“Welcome to the club @alexachung,” wrote fellow red-head Harris Reed, while designer Anissa Kermiche added: “@alexbrownsell you’re a G.” Hunza G founder Georgiana Huddart noted: “Incred,” while fans were left comparing the star to Julienne Moore and Atonement’s Cecilia Tallis portrayed by Keira Knightly.

© Getty The model wore a green Nensi Dojaka dress to complete her look

Referencing her new and improved rare hair choice, Alexa said: “Atonement should’ve ended with her at the Archipelagic Void at The Serpentine Summer Party. Jk, it was perfect. Thank you @nensidojaka for this beautiful Atonement Green dress of dreams, @florriewhitemakeup for my lovely make up and genius @alexbrownsell for making my hair ginger chocolate or whatever it is we should say to describe it. It is the same colour as the Gin Gins sweets I’m addicted to. Electric brown? Gingey brun?”

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa showcased her ginger tranformation on social media

Considering the rarity of red hair, it comes as little surprise that Alexa’s look yielded such an intense reaction. According to Statista: “Around 1 per cent of the population has red hair, making it the rarest hair colour in the world.” Likewise, Gitnux reported that red hair and blue eyes is the rarest combination in the world, taking Alexa’s blue-eyed, red-haired aesthetic into new realms.

While Alexa couldn't agree on a name for the tone, we can all agree that it’s set to be a hit hue for summer.