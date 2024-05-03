Bella Hadid is living out her office siren summer – and we're in awe

The world is Bella Hadid's runway, and we're all simply living in it. That's the sentiment at the moment, at least among fashion fanatics.

Since the supermodel's return to the modelling world last August after a monthslong hiatus (during which she underwent treatment for Lyme disease), she has been slowly soft-launching herself back into the limelight.

Bella delivered a major street style moment recently

But happily, 2024 is set to be Bella's year. Her brand new beauty venture Ôrebella launched just this week, and as far as street style goes, the contemporary fashion muse has come armed with her outfit A-game.

The 27-year-old stepped out on the streets of New York this week to celebrate her contribution to the celebrity beauty market.

The supermodel was promoting her new beauty brand

Bella was spotted leaning into the TikTok-adored Office Siren trend – essentially sexed up 90s workwear if you're not yet acquainted – for which she has been the unofficial poster girl.

She opted for classic, enduring shapes with luxe accessories and a hint of modern flair. Bella layered a dark grey blazer, gently tapering in at the waist, over a ribbed camel-coloured top.

She opted for timeless Gucci accessories

She styled her formal jacket with its micro-length skort counterpart, putting a fresh, It-girl spin on an otherwise run-of-the-mill suit co-ord. IRL, that kind of length would almost certainly get you sent to HR, but the key to nailing the Office Siren trend is commanding attention and oozing sultriness.

To elongate the line of the leg, Bella relied on Gucci's Horsebit Platform Loafers, paying tribute to the label's rich heritage with the all-over monogram print.

She completed her look with a timeless belt and a slim red bucket bag, both by Gucci, weighty gold earrings and the Office Siren must-have: bold frames.

Keep them coming please Bella…