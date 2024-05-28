Maya Jama hops on the It-girl-approved long shorts trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Zeitgeisty style icon Maya Jama is unafraid of fashion experimentation, and she has the back catalogue to prove it.

From edgy buckle ensembles to off-the-shoulder houndstooth for charming King Charles, she never fails to deliver impact.

© Instagram / @mayajama The star jumped on the long shorts trend

With her finger firmly on the sartorial pulse, the Love Island presenter dips into trends from time to time, and her recent take on a current It-girl favourite is so easy to recreate.

In an Instagram dump shared with her 3.1m followers, Maya hopped on the divisive long shorts trend, a look that has been doing the rounds among the seasoned street style set, both in 'jorts' form (a portmanteau of 'jeans' and 'shorts' - FYI) and those with a summery, Bermuda-style fit.

A far cry from the ubiquitous 'no trouser' trend that has captured celebrity style muses, the 29-year-old instead proved the potential of a longer length.

Maya's black, mid-slung pair by David Koma was styled alongside a cropped, tailoring-inspired top.

One of the more unexpected summer trend obsessions, long shorts, though they have received the coveted fashion editor seal of approval, are somewhat polarising. Previously exuding strong Dad energy, it takes true fashion nous to make them look chic.

Influencers have been styling them with ballet flats and glossy kitten-heels, but Maya Jama opted for sleek knee-highs for a dose of all-black energy. Maya's monochrome look came just after a striking appearance on the Cannes red carpet.

© Getty Maya brought major glam to the Cannes red carpet

The 29-year-old brought the drama in a red satin-effect strapless gown and wore her hair in voluminous beachy curls, proving that while she can jump on trends with the best of them, she is still well-versed in classic glamour.