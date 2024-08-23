How Meghan Markle put this unknown Colombian hat designer on the map

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duchess of Sussex, has an undeniable knack for making even the simplest fashion choices feel fresh and exciting.

Meghan Markle’s style effortlessly blends royal elegance with a laid-back California vibe, and her recent trip to Colombia with Prince Harry proved just that.

Invited by Vice-President Francia Marquez, the royal couple spent four days touring the beautiful South American country. Meghan’s wardrobe was a tribute to Colombia’s lush landscapes, featuring a range of vibrant, South-American-inspired prints. But the real showstopper? A chic white boater hat that was surprisingly affordable at just $91 (around £69.)

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan wore the hat at San Basilio de Palenque

On day three of their visit, the Duke and Duchess made their way to San Basilio de Palenque Village in Cartagena—a town bursting with culture and recognized by UNESCO for its rich heritage. Meghan stepped out in an all-white ensemble, pairing a ribbed tank from Argent with a Posse pencil skirt. She accessorised with her signature stack of Cartier jewels, but it was the boater hat by Colombian designer Hannia Char that us talking at the H! Fashion office.

Handwoven by skilled Colombian artisans, Meghan’s hat went through the hands of over 20 craftspeople during its creation. Made from Toquilla straw, it was the perfect blend of tradition and style.

© Eric Charbonneau The couple embarked on a diplomatic tour of Colombia

Hannia Char, the designer behind the hat, was born in Cartagena and studied law in Bogota, but her true inspiration came from the colourful, romantic corners of her hometown. After a stint in fundraising, she decided to follow her passion for fashion, bringing together talented artisans from across Colombia to create stunning, tropical-inspired pieces. Hannia says she, “believes in making our artisans and craftsmen valuable and successful people in society, who deserve the opportunity to show their potential and versatility throughout pieces made with natural fibers from endemic species of our landscape and transforming them into luxury and contemporary pieces.”

Thanks to Meghan, Hannia Char’s hats have gone from a local treasure to a global sensation. The company even mentioned that the hat “currently has a shipping time of 10 days due to the Meghan effect." By choosing this handcrafted gem, Meghan not only highlighted her inimitable style but also shone a spotlight on a talented designer and Colombia’s rich cultural heritage. Diplomatic dressing at its finest.