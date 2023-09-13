Meghan Markle proves this designer belt will make any outfit look expensive

The Duchess of Sussex wore the chicest ensemble at the Invictus games in Germany with Prince Harry

Though ‘quiet luxury’ is the term coined for the minimalistic style agenda that is dominating this year, Meghan Markle was the unofficial queen of this ultra refined aesthetic long before 2023. And her latest look proves how a designer accessory can make any outfit look incredibly expensive.

On Tuesday September 12, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance alongside Prince Harry at the 2023 Invictus Games - an international sporting event founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham have identical summer 2023 uniforms

READ: Meghan Markle just broke this golden rule about horizontal stripes

"I’m thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you. It's amazing, and the mood so far is off to a good start," Meghan said to the crowd, "So I'm really proud to be part of this Invictus family with all of you. I'm grateful for all of you that are here.”

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event"

Naturally, she looked categorically chic for the occasion, wearing a black A-line mid-length shirt dress from American clothing retailer Banana Republic. Though she has a plethora of impeccable designer numbers in her wardrobe, the stylish duchess has a penchant for picking out affordable ensemble's that slot perfectly on to her ultra chic dress code (take her daring birthday dress from Australian label, Posse).

The former actress left three buttons undone at the body of her dress to create a more relaxed neckline, and paired it with black stiletto pumps from her go-to footwear label Aquazzura and a leather belt from Bottega Veneta.

© Chris Jackson Meghan speaking to crowds at the Invictus Games 2023

Meghan used the designer accessory to add interest to her outfit. It gave the dress a more fitted silhouette by breaking up the bodice and the skirt whilst cinching in her waist, and eschewing any colour including a metal buckle kept the look uniformed, whilst the intricate woven style - a Bottega signature - elevated her look. Her all black look proved that a simple luxury accessory can help an inexpensive outfit look impeccably chic.

MORE: Meghan Markle wore Victoria Beckham in the chicest quiet luxury hiking look

READ: Meghan Markle's £755 sequin skirt is perfect for party season

© Chris Jackson Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets Glory Essien at the Friends @ Home Event

Another fashionista to demonstrate the power of luxury appendages recently is Sofia Richie, who wore an Hermès Kelly Envelope bag for a dinner in New York City. The shorter, cuboid-shaped version of the cult-adored Kelly stopped us in our tracks, and completely changed the dynamic of her look.

If investing in quiet luxury clothing isn’t on the cards, opt for an accessory instead - it will still create a showstopping effect, as proven by Meghan Markle.