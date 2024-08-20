Meghan Markle championed a controversial fashion trend in Colombia and you might have missed it

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have completed their four-day tour of Colombia, attending panel discussions, visiting schools and sports teams, enjoying South American cultural delights and promoting the work of their foundation, Archwell.

Naturally, Meghan Markle put on an impressive sartorial performance each day, from high street blouses to championing Colombian designers, the mother of two's wardrobe was a delight for fashion fans.

On the final day of their trip, at the Petronio Music Festival in Cali (the Colombian city, not the western American state where they reside), Meghan wore the Joya Colonial Tiered Cotton Poplin Maxi Dress by Colombian designer Andrés Otalora



The ecru-hued piece with a decadent green pattern poplin dress from the label's pre-fall 2024 collection, takes inspiration from the tropical paradise of the designer's home country. The fitted piece with an elegant flared tiered skirt, slim straps and a high-low hem that finished just below the hips encapsulated Meghan's signature style: refined and effortlessly sophisticated. And whilst the majority of sartorialists agreed that it was their favourite look of the trip, it was the controversial drop hem waist that has caused a stir amongst fashion fans.

© Getty Meghan wore a dress by Colombian designer Andrés Otalora

What is a drop hem waist?

A drop hem waist is a design element where the waistline of a garment is positioned lower on the body, often around the hips rather than at the natural waist. This style elongates the torso and creates a relaxed, flowy silhouette. Popular in the 1920s during the flapper era, it often appears in dresses and skirts, offering a vintage, bohemian aesthetic. The drop hem waist can give a dress or skirt a more casual, comfortable feel, often paired with loose, unstructured fabrics to enhance its laid-back appeal.

© Getty The nostalgic drop-hem waist is back on trend for this season

On an Instagram post by royal fashion account Royal Fashion Police, fans said: "She’s so gorgeous, but please let’s not bring drop-waist back into fashion!!!" and another said: "I like the print, but the high-low hem and drop waist make it look like it's from a few years ago."

Unfortunately for those who are not a fan of the nostalgic style, it's back with a bang for 2024. From Jil Sander's SS24 collection to 16Arlington, Ferragamo and JW Anderson's autumn/winter collections, thigh-skimming hems are back, putting Meghan's look right on the money.

© Getty Jil Sander SS24 © Getty 16Arlington AW24

Meghan championed the retro trend with the utmost elegance and sophistication, proving why she's one of the globe's ultimate style muses.