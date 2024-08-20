Meghan Markle’s Columbia tour wardrobe cost £90,000: Here are the 7 ultra-luxury items on our wishlist

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have completed their tour of Colombia, but the latter’s sartorial choices during the four-day affair are yet to leave our minds.
Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe was analysed within every inch of its life, causing fashion journalists across the country to revel in her packing mastery.
From luscious Johanna Ortiz dresses to iridescent Juan Dios pencil skirts, the royal’s chosen attire wasn’t short of an elegant combination or two.
It’s no secret that such examples of sophistication come with a price. Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe for the tour totalled a stunning £90,000, thanks to generous lashings of Cartier jewels, pristine designer shoewear and beautifully crafted, artisan pieces that honoured Colombian creativity.
While it remains unclear as to whether several of the garments were borrowed or owned outright by the Californian native, there’s no denying that the mother-of-two made the most of her lavish collection.
MORE: Meghan Markle's new Jimmy Choo mules will instantly elevate your summer wardrobe
RELATED: Meghan Markle glows in gorgeous $2,100 Johanna Ortiz dress
Her jewellery selection boasted a particularly sizeable price tag, with her staples including Princess Diana's £17,800 Cartier watch and a £15,011.84 'Against Evil Eye' bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz adding value to the overall sum. Meghan’s £140,000 engagement ring was not included in the final count.
However, there were a few high street pieces thrown effortlessly into the mix. On the final day of the tour, the 43-year-old paired a floral, sequinned pencil skirt with Mango’s ‘Paula’ shirt, showcasing a sleeveless design, a preppy popped collar and an ivory hue.
The £26 top was elevated by a pair of violet-hued Manolo Blahniks, proving that Meghan reigns supreme when it comes to merging high street and high fashion.
Taking inspiration from the duchess’ tour wardrobe, we’ve selected our favourite high fashion finds of the royal's. Discover the ultra-luxury items on our wishlist.
Duchess Meghan's ultra-luxury items on our wishlist:
Why you should trust me:
Tania Leslau is the newest member of the Hello! Fashion fashion features team, having previously written for publications such as the Evening Standard and Tatler. With over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, she has curated an expansive brand vocabulary and developed an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is her bread and butter, a skill developed during her studies at Central Saint Martins. With a particularly keen eye for nostalgic trends, she has come to analyse a myriad of fads both past and present, from Sixties Space Age silhouettes to Y2K Noughties staples.