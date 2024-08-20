Meghan Markle’s Columbia tour wardrobe cost £90,000: Here are the 7 ultra-luxury items on our wishlist

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have completed their tour of Colombia, but the latter’s sartorial choices during the four-day affair are yet to leave our minds.

Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe was analysed within every inch of its life, causing fashion journalists across the country to revel in her packing mastery.

From luscious Johanna Ortiz dresses to iridescent Juan Dios pencil skirts, the royal’s chosen attire wasn’t short of an elegant combination or two.

© Getty The royal wore a myriad of artisan prints and elegant silhouettes

It’s no secret that such examples of sophistication come with a price. Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe for the tour totalled a stunning £90,000, thanks to generous lashings of Cartier jewels, pristine designer shoewear and beautifully crafted, artisan pieces that honoured Colombian creativity.

While it remains unclear as to whether several of the garments were borrowed or owned outright by the Californian native, there’s no denying that the mother-of-two made the most of her lavish collection.

Her jewellery selection boasted a particularly sizeable price tag, with her staples including Princess Diana's £17,800 Cartier watch and a £15,011.84 'Against Evil Eye' bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz adding value to the overall sum. Meghan’s £140,000 engagement ring was not included in the final count.

© Getty The duchess wore several pieces courtesy of Colombian designers

However, there were a few high street pieces thrown effortlessly into the mix. On the final day of the tour, the 43-year-old paired a floral, sequinned pencil skirt with Mango’s ‘Paula’ shirt, showcasing a sleeveless design, a preppy popped collar and an ivory hue.

The £26 top was elevated by a pair of violet-hued Manolo Blahniks, proving that Meghan reigns supreme when it comes to merging high street and high fashion.

Taking inspiration from the duchess’ tour wardrobe, we’ve selected our favourite high fashion finds of the royal's. Discover the ultra-luxury items on our wishlist.

Duchess Meghan's ultra-luxury items on our wishlist:

Twisted Cut-Out Midi Dress Johanna Ortiz Johanna Ortiz's 'Twisted Cutout Midi Dress' merges effortless elegance with tropical flair, featuring artful twists, sensual cutouts, gold flecks and a fluid silhouette that radiates relaxed sophistication. £1,595.00 AT MYTHERESA

Jamilla Blazer Loro Piana Pristinely tailored with a boyish double-breasted fit, Loro Piana's 'Jamilla Blazer' is the peak of Italian craftsmanship. £2,880.00 AT MYTHERESA

Etana 50 Leather Mules Jimmy Choo Slip into luxury with Jimmy Choo's tan-toned 'Etana' mules, crafted from buttery soft leather and replete with sleek strap detailing. £675.00 AT MYTHERESA

Love Bracelet Cartier A widely-adored piece sported by royals and WAGs alike, Cartier's ever-popular 'Love Bracelet' is made from 18-karat gold and makes for the perfect touch to your evergreen jewellery box. £7,050.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Orlinda Vest Veronica Beard Trim and effortlessly chic, Veronica Beard's navy 'Orlinda Vest' is a seasonless staple of note. Button-down detailing and a preppy pop collar culminate in the quintessential cool-girl piece. £598.00 AT VERONICA BEARD

Carolyne Pumps Jimmy Choo Owned by Duchess Meghan in black, Jimmy Choo's 'Carolyne Pumps,' come in a plethora of serene colourways to add that perfect pop of intrigue to your seasonal wardrobe. £625.00 AT MYTHERESA

Arte Cubano Ruffled Twill Maxi Dress Andres Otalora Duchess Meghan's luscious dress by Colombian designer Andres Otalora may not be available to buy, but the brand's 'Arte Cubano Ruffled Twill Maxi Dress' is equally as radiant. £1,250.00 AT MODA OPERANDI

