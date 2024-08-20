Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle’s Columbia tour wardrobe cost £90,000: Here are the 7 ultra-luxury items on our wishlist
Meghan Markle’s Columbia tour wardrobe cost £90,000: Here are the 7 ultra-luxury items on our wishlist

Prince Harry's wife championed Colombian design with her lavish tour wardrobe

Tania Leslau
Lifestyle Writer
20 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have completed their tour of Colombia, but the latter’s sartorial choices during the four-day affair are yet to leave our minds.

Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe was analysed within every inch of its life, causing fashion journalists across the country to revel in her packing mastery. 

From luscious Johanna Ortiz dresses to iridescent Juan Dios pencil skirts, the royal’s chosen attire wasn’t short of an elegant combination or two.

The royal wore a host of designer shoes for the Colombia tour© Getty
The royal wore a myriad of artisan prints and elegant silhouettes

It’s no secret that such examples of sophistication come with a price. Duchess Meghan’s wardrobe for the tour totalled a stunning £90,000, thanks to generous lashings of Cartier jewels, pristine designer shoewear and beautifully crafted, artisan pieces that honoured Colombian creativity. 

While it remains unclear as to whether several of the garments were borrowed or owned outright by the Californian native, there’s no denying that the mother-of-two made the most of her lavish collection.

Her jewellery selection boasted a particularly sizeable price tag, with her staples including Princess Diana's £17,800 Cartier watch and a £15,011.84 'Against Evil Eye' bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz adding value to the overall sum. Meghan’s £140,000 engagement ring was not included in the final count.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at San Basilio de Palenque during The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia Visit on August 17, 2024 in Cartagena, Colombia.© Getty
The duchess wore several pieces courtesy of Colombian designers

However, there were a few high street pieces thrown effortlessly into the mix. On the final day of the tour, the 43-year-old paired a floral, sequinned pencil skirt with Mango’s ‘Paula’ shirt, showcasing a sleeveless design, a preppy popped collar and an ivory hue. 

The £26 top was elevated by a pair of violet-hued Manolo Blahniks, proving that Meghan reigns supreme when it comes to merging high street and high fashion.

Taking inspiration from the duchess’ tour wardrobe, we’ve selected our favourite high fashion finds of the royal's. Discover the ultra-luxury items on our wishlist.

Duchess Meghan's ultra-luxury items on our wishlist:

  • Twisted Cut-Out Midi Dress

    Johanna Ortiz

    Johanna Ortiz's 'Twisted Cutout Midi Dress' merges effortless elegance with tropical flair, featuring artful twists, sensual cutouts, gold flecks and a fluid silhouette that radiates relaxed sophistication.

  • Jamilla Blazer

    Loro Piana

    Pristinely tailored with a boyish double-breasted fit, Loro Piana's 'Jamilla Blazer' is the peak of Italian craftsmanship. 

  • Etana 50 Leather Mules

    Jimmy Choo

    Slip into luxury with Jimmy Choo's tan-toned 'Etana' mules, crafted from buttery soft leather and replete with sleek strap detailing.

  • Love Bracelet

    Cartier

    A widely-adored piece sported by royals and WAGs alike, Cartier's ever-popular 'Love Bracelet' is made from 18-karat gold and makes for the perfect touch to your evergreen jewellery box. 

  • Orlinda Vest

    Veronica Beard

    Trim and effortlessly chic, Veronica Beard's navy 'Orlinda Vest' is a seasonless staple of note. Button-down detailing and a preppy pop collar culminate in the quintessential cool-girl piece. 

  • Carolyne Pumps

    Jimmy Choo

    Owned by Duchess Meghan in black, Jimmy Choo's 'Carolyne Pumps,' come in a plethora of serene colourways to add that perfect pop of intrigue to your seasonal wardrobe. 

  • Arte Cubano Ruffled Twill Maxi Dress

    Andres Otalora

    Duchess Meghan's luscious dress by Colombian designer Andres Otalora may not be available to buy, but the brand's 'Arte Cubano Ruffled Twill Maxi Dress' is equally as radiant. 

Why you should trust me:

Tania Leslau is the newest member of the Hello! Fashion fashion features team, having previously written for publications such as the Evening Standard and Tatler. With over 10 years experience in the fashion industry, she has curated an expansive brand vocabulary and developed an eye for timeless yet on-trend pieces. Luxury trends spotlighting is her bread and butter, a skill developed during her studies at Central Saint Martins. With a particularly keen eye for nostalgic trends, she has come to analyse a myriad of fads both past and present, from Sixties Space Age silhouettes to Y2K Noughties staples.

