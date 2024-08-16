Meghan Markle's new Jimmy Choo mules will instantly elevate your summer wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Packing to perfection comes naturally to the Duchess of Sussex.

The California-native joined her husband Prince Harry for a four-day working visit to Colombia, giving her overseas wardrobe a chance to take centre stage.

On Thursday, the pair visited the Delia Zapata Art Center in Bogota, allowing Duchess Meghan to lean into artistic attire. The royal championed Colombian brand Johanna Ortiz in the label’s ‘Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi,’ complete with the brand’s signature cut-out detailing, a longline silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and a rhubarb printed design.

© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia

The royal paired the gold woven piece with Jimmy Choo’s ‘Etana 50 Mules,’ in a wearable tan, adding a brand new silhouette into her summer shoe archive.

Blending understated elegance with modern flair, the slip-on mules featured a sleek pointed toe and a modest 50mm heel, offering both comfort and sophistication. Crafted in supple leather with a chic knot detail, they’re the epitome of effortless luxury for day-to-night wear. Duchess Meghan’s default aesthetic wrapped up in a single kitten heel offering.

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex opted for royally-beloved shoe brand Jimmy Choo

A frosting of luxury jewels injected the royal’s chosen attire with some timeless appeal. Cartier’s ever-popular ‘Love’ bracelet complemented the brand’s ‘Gold Tank Française Watch’ and ‘Justr Un Clou Necklace’ in yellow gold and peppered with diamonds.

Lanvin’s ‘Gold Arpege Sleeper Earrings,’ added an extra dose of decadence to the former actress’ considered outfit.

© Getty A sweet moment between Harry and Meghan during the visit

Synonymous with high-end footwear, Jimmy Choo has been, and remains, a staple in the wardrobes of royal women, notably Princess Diana, who played a key role in catapulting the label to global fame. Diana's preference for Jimmy Choo's elegant, understated designs helped solidify the brand’s association with royal elegance.

In the years since, fellow royals, including the Princess of Wales, have continued this legacy, often choosing Jimmy Choo for public appearances and formal events. The brand’s ability to fuse classic styles with contemporary trends aligns perfectly with the royals' desire to maintain a dignified yet contemporary image.