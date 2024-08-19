Meghan Markle's high street sandals are perfect for summer

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe for her recent tour of Colombia was a lesson in sartorial homage.

The royal championed a host of Colombian designers for the occasion, spanning palm leaf printed Johanna Ortiz dresses to spotted Juan Dios skirts.

Her footwear, however, added a touch of European glamour to her poignant fashion choices. Chanel ballet flats crafted from buttery goatskin, midnight black Aquazzura pumps and violet Manolo Blahniks made the cut.

© sussex.com The Duchess of Sussex opted for a pair of Stuart Weitzman slingback sandals

However, one pair of sandals proved to be the royal’s favourite shoewear selection. Stuart Weitzman's 'Benni' flat slingbacks in a wearable tan hue accompanied several of the duchess' outfits, adding a practical twist to her elegant looks.

The modest yet modish flats blended minimalist design with meticulous craftsmanship. Soft, supple rich tan leather made for a functional footwear choice, while the slingback strap added a touch of effortless sophistication.

Ease is ushered into the design via the flat sole and streamlined silhouette, which offered the royal a sleek, comfortable fit with every stylish step she took. Subtle stitching and a small, gold buckle adornment heightened the timeless appeal of the shoe.

© Eric Charbonneau The royal wore a host of designer shoes for the Colombia tour

The flats came in handy for the duchess, who enjoyed a dance with her husband during a visit to the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado in Cali to join Jóvenes en Cali - a local youth organisation.

A clear departure from her signature stilettos courtesy of luxury labels, her well-priced Stuart Weitzman slip-ons demonstrated her considered shoe styling abilities.

The breezy silhouette of the sandals has been toyed with by fellow shoewear brands with a royal clientele. Penelope Chilvers, L.K. Bennett and Victoria Beckham have all incorporated buttery soft, multi-strap tan sandals into their summer collection, proving that the popularity of the shoe is yet to dwindle.

No doubt the flats will become a firm favourite of Meghan’s, particularly for bracing the blistering Californian climate under which she, Harry and the children reside.