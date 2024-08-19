Meghan Markle's high street sandals are perfect for summer

The Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe for her recent tour of Colombia was a lesson in sartorial homage.
The royal championed a host of Colombian designers for the occasion, spanning palm leaf printed Johanna Ortiz dresses to spotted Juan Dios skirts.
Her footwear, however, added a touch of European glamour to her poignant fashion choices. Chanel ballet flats crafted from buttery goatskin, midnight black Aquazzura pumps and violet Manolo Blahniks made the cut.
However, one pair of sandals proved to be the royal’s favourite shoewear selection. Stuart Weitzman's 'Benni' flat slingbacks in a wearable tan hue accompanied several of the duchess' outfits, adding a practical twist to her elegant looks.
The modest yet modish flats blended minimalist design with meticulous craftsmanship. Soft, supple rich tan leather made for a functional footwear choice, while the slingback strap added a touch of effortless sophistication.
MORE: AW24 fashion campaigns you need to know about
RELATED: 7 items you need to get the 'Quiet Luxury' look
Ease is ushered into the design via the flat sole and streamlined silhouette, which offered the royal a sleek, comfortable fit with every stylish step she took. Subtle stitching and a small, gold buckle adornment heightened the timeless appeal of the shoe.
The flats came in handy for the duchess, who enjoyed a dance with her husband during a visit to the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado in Cali to join Jóvenes en Cali - a local youth organisation.
A clear departure from her signature stilettos courtesy of luxury labels, her well-priced Stuart Weitzman slip-ons demonstrated her considered shoe styling abilities.
MORE: Princess Anisha Rosnah of Brunei just wore the chicest summer co-ord
RELATED: Princess Salma' of Jordan's vintage Louis Vuitton coat proves she's the most stylish young royal
The breezy silhouette of the sandals has been toyed with by fellow shoewear brands with a royal clientele. Penelope Chilvers, L.K. Bennett and Victoria Beckham have all incorporated buttery soft, multi-strap tan sandals into their summer collection, proving that the popularity of the shoe is yet to dwindle.
No doubt the flats will become a firm favourite of Meghan’s, particularly for bracing the blistering Californian climate under which she, Harry and the children reside.