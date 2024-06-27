Olivia Culpo's wedding: all the fashion moments so far

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's the 2024 wedding we've all been waiting for. Model, fashion icon and certified cool-girl Olivia Culpo is tying the knot with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey this weekend in Rhode Island, and our sartorial-loving hearts cannot get enough.

The lovebirds got engaged back in April 2023, when Christian, better known as CMC, got down on one knee with a jaw-dropping three-stone ring that he co-designed with Ring Concierge, estimated to be worth a mere $620k.

As we patiently wait to see Olivia's wedding dresses (yes, we're hedging our bets that she'll have more than one), we take a look at all the incredible fashion moments so far, from the proposal to the marriage license and everything in between...

Wedding License Chic

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's marriage licence image © Instagram/@christianmccaffrey

On Wednesday 26th June, Christian shared a carousel of images of the two leaving the registry office after their civil ceremony. Olivia opted for an ultra-chic belted midi dress from British It-girl label Self-Portrait, which is also a firm favourite of the Princess of Wales' for its timeless yet modern and effortlessly sophisticated silhouettes. She paired it with 'Tori Voilette' headband from Jennifer Behr - a satin headband complete with a silk veil.

Jetting off

© Instagram / @oliviaculpo © Instagtam/@oliviaculpo

Of course, the two flew to their wedding destination in a private jet complete with a Mr & Mrs sign outside, rose petals down the aisle and a personalised food menu. Perfecting 'bridal vibes but make it comfy' Olivia wore a white linen two-piece with a fitted vest underneath, elevated with some white strappy heels and finished off with a raffia YSL tote bag.

The Bachelorette

© Instagram/@oliviaculpo © Instagram/@oliviaculpo

Olivia wore a plethora of stunning outfits on her bachelorette party that, if we're honest, we're gutted we didn't receive an invite to. From ecru bikinis to diamond encrusted mini dresses and etheral silk maxis, her hen do 'fits were second to none.

The Proposal

© Instagram/@oliviaculpo © Instagram/@oliviaculpo

Only a real cool-girl would just so happen to be wearing the ultimate proposal outfit the night she gets engaged. When CMC popped the question last year, Olivia was wearing an oversized blazer with slouchy boots in a similar hue. Cool and elevated yet so classy.