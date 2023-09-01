Carrie Bradshaw’s taxidermy wedding bird hat is on sale for $40,000

The headpiece worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in the 2008 Sex and The City movie is currently on auction at Sotheby's

Carrie Bradshaw's fashion-forward sense of style in Sex And The City became legendary, and her wedding outfit in the 2008 SATC movie was no exception.

The piece that truly stole the show was her iconic ‘something blue’ in the form of a vintage bird hat worn atop her veil, “The final touch was a taxidermied blue Bird of Paradise headpiece that captivated Sarah Jessica Parker who was enthralled by the vibrant colours,” explains Sotheby's.

This emblematic accessory is now making waves in the world of collectibles as it is predicted to start a bidding war at Sotheby's first-ever Fashion Icons auction with a staggering starting price tag of $40,000. The auction showcases a meticulously chosen array of fashion items connected to influential figures, designers, and significant cultural episodes. "The Fashion Icons sale celebrates the legendary people, unforgettable events and unparalleled creativity through the lens of fashion," explains the iconic auction house.

The headpiece was a focal point in one of the most memorable scenes in the film. As Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, prepared to marry her longtime love, Mr. Big, in a simple yet exquisite civil ceremony at the New York City courthouse, her fashion choices remained as bold and unique as ever.

© Marcel Thomas Carrie's wedding look she wore before being jilted at the altar, was one of the most iconic scenes in the film

In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker looked back on the pivotal moment. She recounted how she and the wardrobe team were determined to include the Blue Bird Hat in her wedding outfit, even though they were worried that the show's creator, Michael Patrick King, might reject the idea.

To avoid any potential rejection, she confessed to taking a bold approach by surprising him. When she arrived on set wearing the hat, King couldn't help but ask, "Why is there a bird on your head?" Parker's quick-witted response was, "Look at the bird. You would’ve made the same decision." Consequently, the bird took centre stage, replacing the conventional tiara or veil, and it went on to become one of the most iconic accessories in the history of television.

The starting bid for the piece is $40,000 (£34,235)

The taxidermied tropical 'Bird of Paradise' hails from the 1800s, it perfectly encapsulated Carrie's distinctive style, merging high-fashion with playful eccentricity. As bidders compete for this treasured piece of cinematic history, the auction serves as a reminder of the enduring influence of Sex and the City on the fashion world.