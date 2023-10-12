5 classic brides on why they chose their traditional wedding dresses

Queen Victoria is credited for beginning the white wedding dress tradition in 1840, and for almost years 200 since her marriage to Prince Albert, a white, or whitish, gown has been the go-to style worn down the aisle by budding brides.

The opening line of the famous 19th-century song The Wedding March (actually called Bridal Chorus) by Richard Wagner, that many choose to walk down the aisle to even says, “Here comes the bride, all dressed in white.”

Fast-forward to 2023 and the surge in popularity of alternative dresses has been stratospheric (these brides gave us the low-down on their non-traditional outfits), but the timelessness of classic gowns - simple satin, lace sleeves, elegant patterns and pearls - embodies the world’s return to a love of minimalistic, ultra-chic dressing.

MORE: 4 Alternative brides on why they chose their non-traditional dresses

Make no mistake, though: by no means does traditional mean boring. From contemporary sleeves to designing dresses with modern elegance in mind, the gorgeous brides we spoke to elevated their classic looks with personal, cool-girl touches whilst staying true to the timeless aesthetic.

If you're looking for quintessential wedding inspiration, look no further...

India Cardona - OWN Studio

© Benjamin Wheeler India is a content creator and co-founder of The Mood Ltd

Summarise your wedding day

It was a quintessential English countryside wedding in The Cotswolds on the most beautiful Spring day in May. We lent into Spring with a soft and muted palette across the day. Our civil ceremony was held in an old stone Barn against a backdrop of towering olive branches followed by a drinks reception on the sprawling lawns of our venue. We served Italian food for dinner in a simple sail tent followed by dancing in the Barn, which had been transformed into a disco complete with a huge disco ball overhead. It was without a doubt the happiest and most fun day of our lives.

Head to toe: can we have the outfit details?

I wore a bespoke wedding dress that I designed with the OWN Studio, paired with a veil from The Fall, which I had embroidered. I wore shoes from Souliers Martinez, which were simple and strappy. Jewellery-wise I borrowed these incredible diamond earrings from my Mother-In-Law, which she too wore on her wedding day.

© Benjamin Wheeler

How did you decide on your outfit?

I had a very clear vision of how I wanted my main wedding dress to turn out, which they executed to perfection! We dreamt up this flowing organza gown, with big sleeves and a cinched bodice. It was the perfect mix of romantic and dramatic. I did have a number of outfit changes though, as one just wasn't enough!

Did you always want a traditional dress?

I did! I'd always pictured myself in a white dress, but one that was contemporary. I also always thought I'd have an outfit change to something really fun, which turned into multiple outfit changes..!

How did your dress reflect you?

As I designed it from scratch it felt like a real representation of my style and I was involved in the process throughout with many visits to the OWN Studio atelier to perfect all the details and fit. My embroidered veil was also so meaningful, with personal motifs stitched along the train and the same wording that was also engraved in my engagement ring

Flora Vesterberg - Phillipa Lepley

© Hugo Burnand Flora is an art historian and broadcaster

Summarise your wedding day

Our wedding was held at Chapel Royal in St James’s Palace during the pandemic, and it was very serene and beautiful. A year later, Timothy and I had a larger marriage blessing at St James’s Church, which was followed by a lovely reception back at St James’s Palace.

Head to toe: can we have the outfit details?

For our initial wedding, I wore an elegant dress by Emilia Wickstead, but for the marriage blessing, I wore a bespoke dress and veil by the British couturier Phillipa Lepley. I combined this with bespoke ivory Jimmy Choo heels that I wore on both occasions, and family jewellery.

© Hugo Burnand

How did you decide on your outfit?

When considering the embroidery of my dress and veil, I was inspired by the botanical details of my beloved grandmother’s pearl and diamond tiara as well as the exquisite bouquet that she carried with Stephanotis during her own wedding reception at St James’s Palace in 1963.

Did you always want a traditional dress?

Yes, I had always envisaged wearing a timeless dress that could be worn with jewellery that had been passed between generations. For the evening, which was a more intimate soirée at Claridge’s, I changed into a shorter bejewelled dress from the sixties that I had restored.

How did your dress reflect you?

When designing my wedding dresses, I wanted to feel empowered and convey a sense of modern elegance, which is how I approach my wardrobe as an art historian and broadcaster. I feel very grateful to have worked with skilled and inspiring women during the process.

Naomi Walkland - Atelier Colpani

© Benjamin Wheeler Naomi is Vice President, EMEA Marketing at Bumble

Summarise your wedding day

We got married nearly five years ago in December at St Michael & All Angels, followed by the reception at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds. We had spent so much time there, and both love the Cotswolds so it seemed like the perfect place to hold our wedding.

On the evening before our wedding, the bridal party had dinner at Soho Farmhouse, followed by drinks at the local pub for all our guests, The White Horse in Duns Tew. As we got married in the winter, it was such a cosy evening in the pub with the fire on.

I had a strong idea of exactly what I wanted for the ceremony and reception - lots of candles, foliage and greenery. As the wedding was in December we had garlands hanging around the lights at the top of the barn, with mistletoe dropping down to add a little Christmas touch

Head to toe: can we have the outfit details?

My dress was custom made by Atelier Colpani who specialises in bespoke tailoring and evening wear. I have always wanted to get my dress made so that I could have my input on the design and be involved in the process. The designer, Valli, is a family friend, and it was an easy decision to work with her company and extra special that she was involved. The process took nine months from start to finish to ensure it wasn’t rushed but also allowed Valli and her team to perfect the dress and showcase their brilliant craftsmanship.

Something Blue - my something blue was a garter made by Valli and the team at Atelier Colpani

I kept my jewellery classic and minimal - custom gold hoops (I’m always in hoops) and a necklace gifted from my Mother made in Dubai, and a beautiful gold bracelet ( my “something new” from one of my bridesmaids Charlotte).

© Benjamin Wheeler

How did you decide on your outfit?

I had a strong idea in my mind for the type of dress I wanted for my wedding. I wanted it to be simple, minimalist, and understated. I produced several mood boards of design and inspiration, which included lots of fitted and ivory dresses with long trains. The main inspiration was a beautiful dress by Jason Wu. Valli then used all my mood boards to craft my dream dress.

Did you always want a traditional dress?

I always wanted a classic dress. It’s very me, and being 5ft 2 - I wanted to make sure I didn’t get lost in a bigger or more extravagant dress.

How did your dress reflect you?

My day-to-day style is more classic and understated, so it was important that my wedding dress reflected that and I felt comfortable.

Georgina Hilton - Miu Miu

Georgina is VP, Head of Classic Art, Asia Pacific at Christie's Auction House

Summarise your wedding day

We were married on Saturday 1st April 2023 in London. I love London during Spring and April Fool’s Day felt right. In no particular order, the defining features of the day were: daffodils, red buses, bagpipes, half pints of Guinness, topiary trees, lunch (not dinner), profiteroles, the Hot 8 Brass band, Tsingtao beer, tails to evening garb and a wedding cake designed after my wedding dress, to name but a few…

Head to toe: can we have the outfit details?

Miu Miu dress, Jimmy Choo disco ball embellished sandals, bespoke veil by Grace Lane and faux crystal clips from Taobao.

How did you decide on your outfit?

I knew the shape I wanted to wear because it is the same dress shape I have worn since I was 5: puffy-sleeved, smocked or embroidered bodice and a round neckline. I had seen a Miu Miu dress, in this style which inspired my (fruitless) conversations with various wedding dress designers. Fortunately, a friend of a friend worked at Miu Miu and in time, Mrs Prada approved my “special order” of last season’s dress but in white with a train. My 5-year-old party dress was turned bridal with heavy pearl and crystal lattice embroidery. I never wanted to take it off.

Did you always want a traditional dress?

I am quite a traditional person but I actually never allowed myself to start thinking about my wedding dress because I knew I would love the process of designing it when the time came.

How did your dress reflect you?

I liked the combination of Classic with a dash of Kitsch. A timeless cut has always caught my eye, but you only get married once, so the added extras needed to be quite “extra”.

Louisa Green - Savannah Miller

© BENJAMIN WHEELER Louisa is Communications Lead at Canva

Summarise your wedding day

Date of wedding: Sunday 27th August 2023, Venue: Battersea Arts Centre, London

My husband Harry and I have been together for over twelve years, so when it came to deciding where we should have our wedding we wanted to make sure all of our friends and family were able to celebrate with us – and that's why we chose to get married in London, where we both grew up. I knew I didn't want to get married in a hotel – purely because I have a certain style and wasn't keen on working around a hotel's design that's normally more plush and traditional. I also knew I didn't want to get married outside because the UK weather is so unpredictable.

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) ticked a lot of buckets: it was a venue not used for many weddings (yet!) so had an element of surprise for our guests, was easy to get to, and was very unassuming from the outside. Indoors, the venue's ruined walls (there was a fire a few years ago) added character, and atmosphere, and stuck out to me as the perfect canvas to decorate.

Once we locked in BAC I knew I wanted to keep the venue as the main feature, and not hide any of its superb interior with chandeliers or hanging decoration. I worked with our florist (Elspeth, from Blume Studio) on choosing meadow-inspired flowers to reflect the English countryside, but also add a touch of luxury as, after all, it was a wedding. We placed candelabras across the tables, to which the flowers entwined, and had an abundance of candles throughout the venue. The grandness of the venue really did play its part on the day: the way the lights bounced off the walls throughout the evening and how the music sounded throughout the venue elevated the entire wedding – and the photographs really show how we brought the venue to life.

Head to toe: can we have the outfit details?

Dress: Savannah Miller via The Wedding Club, Shoes: NEOUS via Net a Porter, Earrings: Completed Works, Veil: The Wedding Club

© BENJAMIN WHEELER Louisa is Communications Lead at Canva

How did you decide on your outfit?

There's no denying the choice of what to wear at your wedding is pretty vast. Having constant feeds on social media of different designers, styles, and trends can also be overwhelming. From early on I had a vision of exactly what I wanted to wear: a simple dress, a bold accessory and comfortable shoes.

I didn't care so much about my shoes; for me, dancing the whole night was my priority, and personally, I don't like the idea of shoving on a pair of trainers for comfort – so I wanted a simple pair of shoes that'll last me throughout the night.

I also wanted to feel like me on the day. That reflected in my hair and make-up too – instead of having a slick back or styled look, I chose to have my hair curled and left down. I now see why people have their hair up for weddings (the dancing can get sweaty!) but when I look at the photos of me dancing with all my friends and family, hair everywhere and make-up on the natural side, I'm happy to see that I look like me.

Did you always want a traditional dress?

Absolutely; they say you go into wedding dress shopping thinking you know what you want to wear and then end up with something totally different. That wasn't the case with me: I found my dress easily because I knew I wanted something low-key, classic and a dress that I'd look back on in years to come and didn't regret buying or tied to a trend.

How did your dress reflect you?

My dress reflects my own personal style – I always lean toward comfort over trends, but I do love to invest in accessories to elevate my look. I had actually bought the earrings I wore for my wedding before I found my dress.

Day to day I tend not to wear anything too fussy; I'm a big admirer of understated clothing and more simple outfits with a pop of an accessory, so it was fun to bring my everyday style to my bridal look and take it up a notch.



