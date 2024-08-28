Molly-Mae Hague's quiet luxury pyjama set is perfect for the cosy season ahead

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's been a big few weeks for former Love Island star turned fashion aficionado Molly-Mae Hague after she publicly announced her breakup with boxer fiancé of five years, Tommy Fury.

During the breakup, the 25-year-old took a hiatus from social media to regather and reset, until yesterday…

Posting to her 8.2m Instagram followers, the beauty mogul and founder of Filter by Molly-Mae shared a wholesome snap with the caption "Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for" in reference to the support she’s received from fans around the world.

In the image, Molly can be seen candidly standing on a deck looking out into a lake, donning a matching cotton jersey pyjama and loungewear set believed to be from intimate brand, Cou Cou intimates.

The comfortable yet chic co-ord in crisp white is the perfect option for cosying up on the couch to binge the new season of Only Murders in the Building (which debuted on Disney+ today) or a restful slumber.

© Instagram / @coucouintimates Cou Cou intimates is known for creating buttery soft cotton basics

If you’ve ever had the luxury of owning a set of stylish pyjamas (girls who wear their boyfriend's old oversized t-shirt please raise your hand) then you’ll know that feeling put together even when you’re at home doing absolutely nothing is seriously unmatched.

© Instagram / @mollymae Molly often posts pictures of herself in cosy loungewear

When taking some much-deserved R&R in her co-ord cosy’s, Molly is a quiet luxury fashion force. Ever since she exited the Love Island villa back in 2019, Molly and her wardrobe have elevated tenfold, often spotted sporting Jacquemus blazers, Jil Sander graphic tees and opulent gowns on the red carpet, so it’s no surprise that her off-duty style is just as effortlessly chic.