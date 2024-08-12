Molly Mae just paired ballet flats with the most unexpected trousers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Molly Mae Hague has done it again, turning heads and making us rethink our fashion choices with a fresh and unexpected combo: ballet flats and loose, drawstring trousers. (Yes, you read that right.)

The nation’s most notorious influencer took a step into uncharted territory, and honestly, we’re here for it.

Let’s break down this look. Ballet flats, typically the go-to for a polished, dainty vibe, have parted from their skinny jeans days and since been paired with the likes of kick crop flares, flirty skirts, or pretty much anything that screams "I’m chic and I know it." But in a surprising twist, Molly Mae decided to give these classic shoes a new companion—baggy, casual trousers that most of us would reserve for lazy Sundays or quick errands.

© @mollymae The Influencer shared photos in front of a white Bentley

And guess what? It works. The contrast between the structured, feminine flats and the relaxed, oversized trousers is nothing short of fashion genius. The ballet flats, delicate and refined, add just the right touch of sophistication, taking the entire outfit from “I just rolled out of bed” to “I woke up like this—effortlessly stylish.”

The white trousers, with their relaxed fit and drawstring waist, scream comfort, but when paired with those ballet flats, they’re suddenly transformed into something much more elevated. It's a look that says, "I’m cool, casual, but I’ve also got my life together," without even trying. And let’s not forget the colour palette—white and brown. It’s simple, it’s clean, and it’s the perfect backdrop for a fashion experiment that pays off.

© @mollymae Ballet flats are the easiest way to elevate your old joggers

Molly Mae is clearly on to something here, mixing the unexpected to create a look that’s both laid-back and chic.

It’s a reminder to all of us that fashion rules are made to be broken, and sometimes, the most unlikely pairings can be the most stylish. So, if you’ve got some ballet flats lying around, why not give them a spin with your comfiest trousers? After all, if Molly Mae can pull it off, so can you.