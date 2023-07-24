Molly Mae's engagement jumpsuit was from this incredible under-the-radar brand

Her partner Tommy Fury, who she met four years ago on Love Island, popped the question on Sunday in Ibiza...

I think it's safe to say the whole nation has been waiting for the day Molly Mae Hague and Tommy Fury become engaged.

One of Love Island's most successful couple in history, the 24-year-olds are the epitome of couple goals including their effortlessly stylish sartorial agendas. Despite not knowing when Tommy was going to pop the question (more on this below), there was no doubt that Molly Mae would be looking picture perfect for the moment.

Tommy finally proposed on Sunday July 23 in the most romantic setting, and suffice to say: we were utterly obsessed with her whole outfit.

MORE: 11 dresses that are perfect for the 'cool-girl' bride

READ: How to find your personal wedding dress style according to Galia Lahav’s Sharon Sever

Molly Mae shared an Instagram video with her 8 million followers which captured their special moment. Surrounded by thousands of roses atop a scenic spot overlooking a cliff in Ibiza, Tommy stood waiting for her wearing a tuxedo jacket and holding their adorable 6-month old daughter named Bambi. Molly then held Bambi as Tommy got down on one knee and opened a ring box, with a placard beside him that read 'You are my forever and always'.

Where is Molly Mae's engagement jumpsuit from?

Molly wore the Hayden Strapless Draped Crepe Jumpsuit from Australian brand Alex Perry, which boasts a sweetheart neckline, structured draping across the bodice and wide-leg pleated trousers. The epoymous founder of the label started his brand in 1992, becoming recognised for his red carpet gowns, his uber feminine designs and draping silhouettes. Fashionistas including Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted in his dresses.

For brides-to-be who want to steer away from a traditional dress, Molly's jumpsuit is totally perfect. She paired it with the white and gold 'Candace drop earrings' from cool-girl label Cult Gaia, and a beach waved half-up half-down hairdo.

MORE: 10 cool-girl wedding guest looks to wear right now and how to style them

READ: Would you try the 'wedding chop'? The bridal haircut craze is taking over TikTok

We already know that Tommy doesn't do things by halves when it comes to professing his love for his new fiancé - for their memorable moment, he also flew Irish singer RuthAnne out to the balearic island to perform her song The Vow - their favourite song.

In an Instagram post she said: "I can’t believe I got to be there to sing your song #thevow live for this most amazing proposal (good planning Tommy) Molly had no idea and I know how much this song means to them & wow the most stunning location I have ever sang it in. And for the most beautiful couple."

We're not crying, you are...