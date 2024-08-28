Selena Gomez just wore the cutest LBD and sheer tights combo

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Only Murders in the Building fans clear your schedules for tonight (or today… I think there’s a cold going around which means you probably need the afternoon off) because season four of the Hulu hit show is officially available to watch on Disney+.

In true Disney star fashion, Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel, one of the show's lead cast members shared the news with her 424 million Instagram followers yesterday, proving that the beloved Little Black Dress is perfect for all occasions.

In the snap posted Selena can be seen posing alongside her co-stars Stephen Martin and Martin Short, donning a seriously chic off-the-shoulder black satin mini dress from Shanghai-based fashion label Shushu/Tong, complete with dainty ribbon bow accents on the bust. The Rare Beauty founder paired her coquette-core look with a set of sheer denier tights, sparkly pointed-toe heels and a pair of diamond earrings.

© Getty Selena chose to sport the AW24 black tinsel boucle halter mini dress from Self Portrait for the occasion

Selena’s dreamy LBD post comes just days after she donned a sparkly version with dainty bow kitten heels to attend the show's premiere in Los Angeles Last week, proving her go-to outfit recipe can be ultra-versatile for all occasions.

If you’re yet to watch the comedy-drama mystery show, let it be known that it has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating for a reason. Just like the previous three seasons, season four follows the unlikely three best friends on yet another murder mystery; however, this time they leave their exclusive Upper West Side resident Arconia building for sunny California, where Paramount Pictures is turning their true-crime podcast into a silver screen flick.

As an added bonus for fashion lovers, Selena’s character Mabel also sports a slew of fashion-forward ensembles throughout the show, not too dissimilar to Selena’s recent LBD obsession, making it the perfect show for those of us who love fashion, mystery and Selena Gomez.