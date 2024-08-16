Molly-Mae Hague's best style moments: How she went from Love Island star to quiet luxury queen

Soon after leaving the show, Molly traded in her firepit-side 'fits for Jacquemus blazers, pointed-toe pumps and vintage Chanel and we can’t help but be quietly obsessed.
H! Fashion takes a look at Molly-Mae’s best style moments thus far:
1/11
Her black corset and silk skirt look
Donning a fitted black corset, silk maxi skirt, feather shrug and mini bag, Molly dressed to impress to attend the House of CB Christmas Party last year.
2/11
Her collared Wimbledon dress
To sit courtside at this year's Wimbledon tournament, Molly opted for a super chic white button-up maxi dress. She styles the Wimbledon white look with an itty bitty Chanel bag and a set of sunglasses.
3/11
Her leather-look maxi dress
Molly's Instagram feed is a constant source of style inspo and this long brown leather look dress is just one example. She styled the look with a set of matching brown patent heels and a stack of her favourite rings.
4/11
Her autumnal toned glam
Pairing a set of knee-high crocodile print boots with a matching trench coat, beige mini dress and matching bag, Molly effortlessly nailed autumnal dressing for a night out in London.
5/11
Her off-duty sneaker and sweats combo
When not on the red carpet Molly's off-duty style is seriously unmatched. Pairing a Jill Sander oversized t-shirt with a set of wide-leg track pants, a black blazer and a set of Nike dunks, Molly nailed casual chic.
6/11
Her oppulent Cannes Film Festival gown
To attend the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Molly opted for a stunning all-black gown, complete with long sleeves and a voluminous tulle-adorned skirt.
7/11
Her sleek suiting look
To attend the Christian Cowan show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Molly opted for an ultra-chic SHE-E-O baggy suiting look which she styled with a statement clutch and pointed toe heels.
8/11
Her holiday dinner look
For a summer holiday dinner with her family, Molly made a seriously chic statement in a figure-hugging black Skims-like dress which she accessorised with a knitted flower necklace.
9/11
Her blush pink Barbie-era
To attend the 2019 Pride Of Britain Awards Molly decided on a Margot Robbie-approved blush pink one-shoulder gown. She paired her statement dress with a high ponytail adorned with an oversized black velvet scrunchie.
10/11
Her knee-high boot and twin set co-ord
For a night out in London, the former Love Island star chose to pair a set of brown knee-high boots with a matching short and jacket set from Pretty Little Thing.
11/11
Her bridal-chic red carpet gown
While pregnant with her daughter Bambi, Molly chose to sport a bridal-approved off-the-shoulder look to attend the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022.