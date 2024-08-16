Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Molly-Mae Hague's best style moments: How she went from Love Island star to quiet luxury queen
Molly-Mae best dressed header image

Molly-Mae Hague's best style moments: How she went from Love Island star to quiet luxury queen

The Former Love Island star and ex-fiancée of Tommy Fury is seriously chic

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Though Molly-Mae and her former fiancé Tommy Fury are sadly no longer, her effortless, understated style game is forever. 

Molly-Mae quickly rose to fame as one of the nation's favourite islanders in the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since been on the fashion radar as a constant source of outfit inspiration. 

View post on Instagram
 

Soon after leaving the show, Molly traded in her firepit-side 'fits for Jacquemus blazers, pointed-toe pumps and vintage Chanel and we can’t help but be quietly obsessed.

H! Fashion takes a look at Molly-Mae’s best style moments thus far:

1/11

Her black corset and silk skirt look

Her black corset and silk skirt look

Donning a fitted black corset, silk maxi skirt, feather shrug and mini bag, Molly dressed to impress to attend the House of CB Christmas Party last year.

2/11

Molly Mae poses in a white dress at Wimbledon 2024© Instagram / @mollymae

Her collared Wimbledon dress

To sit courtside at this year's Wimbledon tournament, Molly opted for a super chic white button-up maxi dress. She styles the Wimbledon white look with an itty bitty Chanel bag and a set of sunglasses.

3/11

Molly Mae poses in a brown maxi dress on her instagram© Instagram / @mollymae

Her leather-look maxi dress

Molly's Instagram feed is a constant source of style inspo and this long brown leather look dress is just one example. She styled the look with a set of matching brown patent heels and a stack of her favourite rings.

4/11

Her autumnal toned glam

Her autumnal toned glam

Pairing a set of knee-high crocodile print boots with a matching trench coat, beige mini dress and matching bag, Molly effortlessly nailed autumnal dressing for a night out in London.

5/11

Molly Mae poses on her instagram in a t-shirt, blazer and trainer look© Instagram / @mollymae

Her off-duty sneaker and sweats combo

When not on the red carpet Molly's off-duty style is seriously unmatched. Pairing a Jill Sander oversized t-shirt with a set of wide-leg track pants, a black blazer and a set of Nike dunks, Molly nailed casual chic.

6/11

Her oppulent Cannes Film Festival gown

Her oppulent Cannes Film Festival gown

To attend the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Molly opted for a stunning all-black gown, complete with long sleeves and a voluminous tulle-adorned skirt.

7/11

Her sleek suiting look

Her sleek suiting look

To attend the Christian Cowan show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Molly opted for an ultra-chic SHE-E-O baggy suiting look which she styled with a statement clutch and pointed toe heels.

8/11

Molly Mae poses in a black dress while on holiday © Instagram / @mollymae

Her holiday dinner look

For a summer holiday dinner with her family, Molly made a seriously chic statement in a figure-hugging black Skims-like dress which she accessorised with a knitted flower necklace. 

9/11

Her blush pink Barbie-era

Her blush pink Barbie-era

To attend the 2019 Pride Of Britain Awards Molly decided on a Margot Robbie-approved blush pink one-shoulder gown. She paired her statement dress with a high ponytail adorned with an oversized black velvet scrunchie.

10/11

Her knee-high boot and twin set co-ord

Her knee-high boot and twin set co-ord

For a night out in London, the former Love Island star chose to pair a set of brown knee-high boots with a matching short and jacket set from Pretty Little Thing. 

11/11

Her bridal-chic red carpet gown

Her bridal-chic red carpet gown

While pregnant with her daughter Bambi, Molly chose to sport a bridal-approved off-the-shoulder look to attend the Pride of Britain Awards in 2022.

