Molly-Mae Hague's best style moments: How she went from Love Island star to quiet luxury queen

Though Molly-Mae and her former fiancé Tommy Fury are sadly no longer, her effortless, understated style game is forever.

Molly-Mae quickly rose to fame as one of the nation's favourite islanders in the Love Island villa back in 2019 and has since been on the fashion radar as a constant source of outfit inspiration.

Soon after leaving the show, Molly traded in her firepit-side 'fits for Jacquemus blazers, pointed-toe pumps and vintage Chanel and we can’t help but be quietly obsessed.

H! Fashion takes a look at Molly-Mae’s best style moments thus far:

1/ 11 © Getty Her black corset and silk skirt look Donning a fitted black corset, silk maxi skirt, feather shrug and mini bag, Molly dressed to impress to attend the House of CB Christmas Party last year.

2/ 11 © Instagram / @mollymae Her collared Wimbledon dress To sit courtside at this year's Wimbledon tournament, Molly opted for a super chic white button-up maxi dress. She styles the Wimbledon white look with an itty bitty Chanel bag and a set of sunglasses.

3/ 11 © Instagram / @mollymae Her leather-look maxi dress Molly's Instagram feed is a constant source of style inspo and this long brown leather look dress is just one example. She styled the look with a set of matching brown patent heels and a stack of her favourite rings.

4/ 11 © Getty Her autumnal toned glam Pairing a set of knee-high crocodile print boots with a matching trench coat, beige mini dress and matching bag, Molly effortlessly nailed autumnal dressing for a night out in London.

5/ 11 © Instagram / @mollymae Her off-duty sneaker and sweats combo When not on the red carpet Molly's off-duty style is seriously unmatched. Pairing a Jill Sander oversized t-shirt with a set of wide-leg track pants, a black blazer and a set of Nike dunks, Molly nailed casual chic.

6/ 11 © Getty Her oppulent Cannes Film Festival gown To attend the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Molly opted for a stunning all-black gown, complete with long sleeves and a voluminous tulle-adorned skirt.

7/ 11 © Getty Her sleek suiting look To attend the Christian Cowan show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, Molly opted for an ultra-chic SHE-E-O baggy suiting look which she styled with a statement clutch and pointed toe heels.

8/ 11 © Instagram / @mollymae Her holiday dinner look For a summer holiday dinner with her family, Molly made a seriously chic statement in a figure-hugging black Skims-like dress which she accessorised with a knitted flower necklace.

9/ 11 © Getty Her blush pink Barbie-era To attend the 2019 Pride Of Britain Awards Molly decided on a Margot Robbie-approved blush pink one-shoulder gown. She paired her statement dress with a high ponytail adorned with an oversized black velvet scrunchie.

10/ 11 © Getty Her knee-high boot and twin set co-ord For a night out in London, the former Love Island star chose to pair a set of brown knee-high boots with a matching short and jacket set from Pretty Little Thing.