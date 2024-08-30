Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor pairs boyfriend waistcoat with unlikely hero piece
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor pairs boyfriend waistcoat with unlikely hero piece
The Bridgerton actress often mirrors Daphne's airy feminine fashion

Phoebe Dynevor pairs boyfriend waistcoat with unlikely hero piece

The Bridgerton actress celebrated the start of the US Open with Moët & Chandon

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Dreamy and demure (in the actual sense, not in the TikTok sense), Phoebe Dynevor’s wardrobe is an oasis of cool-girl pieces.

The actress, who rose to prominence following her role on Netflix’s Bridgerton, celebrated the start of the US Open courtesy of Moët & Chandon.

Making the most of a day in the champagne brand’s luxury suite, the 29-year-old dressed aptly for the occasion, pairing a boyfriend-style, pinstripe waistcoat with an unlikely hero piece which we all require in our transitional wardrobes.

Phoebe coolly teamed the oversized tailored vest with a light-wash denim midi skirt. Complete with an A-line silhouette, subtle darting and a gentle acid-wash finish, the Noughties design was an innovative choice for the tennis-themed occasion.

The 29-year-old celebrated the start of the US Open with the esteemed champagne brand© Courtesy of Moët & Chandon/Phoebe Dynevor
Slipping into a pair of point-toe mules with embellished crystal detailing, the actress merged high octane elegance with everyday charm. 

She wore her auburn hair down loose and opted for a natural beauty blend to accentuate her exquisite facial features. A porcelain complexion was elevated by a soft dusting of blush, a pale pink lip, a caramel-coloured eyeshadow palette and a brushed brow.

The Bridgerton actress often mirrors Daphne's airy feminine fashion
The Bridgerton actress often mirrors Daphne's airy feminine fashion

The Louis Vuitton ambassador fulfilled her duties, arming herself with the French fashion house’s ‘Alma BB Bag’ in a rich shade of cream. The piece, which currently retails for £1,690 online, boasts a petite silhouette, top handles and an Epi grained cowhide leather construction. 

Sharing a glimpse into the sophisticated event via social media, Phoebe posed for a candid photograph, Moët in hand. 

The preppy, all-American look marked a departure from the star’s go-to aesthetic. Phoebe is typically one for feminine palettes, ethereal textures and subtle embellishment. 

She tends to cosplay her ever-elegant Bridgeton character Daphne. For example, while attending the Met Gala 2024 in New York, Phoebe made a subtle statement of femininity in a sheer blush pink look with floral accents from Victoria Beckham.

