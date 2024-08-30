Phoebe Dynevor pairs boyfriend waistcoat with unlikely hero piece

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dreamy and demure (in the actual sense, not in the TikTok sense), Phoebe Dynevor’s wardrobe is an oasis of cool-girl pieces.

The actress, who rose to prominence following her role on Netflix’s Bridgerton, celebrated the start of the US Open courtesy of Moët & Chandon.

Making the most of a day in the champagne brand’s luxury suite, the 29-year-old dressed aptly for the occasion, pairing a boyfriend-style, pinstripe waistcoat with an unlikely hero piece which we all require in our transitional wardrobes.

Phoebe coolly teamed the oversized tailored vest with a light-wash denim midi skirt. Complete with an A-line silhouette, subtle darting and a gentle acid-wash finish, the Noughties design was an innovative choice for the tennis-themed occasion.

© Courtesy of Moët & Chandon/Phoebe Dynevor The 29-year-old celebrated the start of the US Open with the esteemed champagne brand

Slipping into a pair of point-toe mules with embellished crystal detailing, the actress merged high octane elegance with everyday charm.

She wore her auburn hair down loose and opted for a natural beauty blend to accentuate her exquisite facial features. A porcelain complexion was elevated by a soft dusting of blush, a pale pink lip, a caramel-coloured eyeshadow palette and a brushed brow.

The Bridgerton actress often mirrors Daphne's airy feminine fashion

The Louis Vuitton ambassador fulfilled her duties, arming herself with the French fashion house’s ‘Alma BB Bag’ in a rich shade of cream. The piece, which currently retails for £1,690 online, boasts a petite silhouette, top handles and an Epi grained cowhide leather construction.

Sharing a glimpse into the sophisticated event via social media, Phoebe posed for a candid photograph, Moët in hand.

The preppy, all-American look marked a departure from the star’s go-to aesthetic. Phoebe is typically one for feminine palettes, ethereal textures and subtle embellishment.

She tends to cosplay her ever-elegant Bridgeton character Daphne. For example, while attending the Met Gala 2024 in New York, Phoebe made a subtle statement of femininity in a sheer blush pink look with floral accents from Victoria Beckham.