Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor’s pretty Met Gala makeup was surprisingly affordable – from her lips to her nails

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has fast become a fashion girl to watch, and her stunning Met Gala 2024 look is the tip of the iceberg. Wearing an ethereal tulle Victoria Beckham gown (the first Met Gala guest to ever wear VB), it was Phoebe’s pretty makeup that had us swooning, from her rosebud lips to her soft pink nails.

Never one to disappoint on the beauty front, Phoebe leaned into the romantic style of her Met Gala gown to create an equally whimsical beauty look – and one that’s easy to replicate. Phoebe’s makeup look, created by Sofia Tilbury, was giving Bridgerton-vibes, with natural-looking glowing skin, brushed brows and ‘fairytale blush’, the stand out Met Gala makeup trend.

Phoebe Dynevor's beauty look at the Met Gala 2024

But it was her rosebud lips and pared back nails that had us quickly researching how she created the look. Wearing Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick in Pizzaz, her makeup artist revealed how she gave the solid lip a softer, more muted finish. Writing on Instagram, the makeup artist revealed she patted the lipstick onto the centre of her lips, and blended the colour out to give a blurred lip look.

The blurred lip trend is big on TikTok, made to look as if you’ve been too busy enjoying yourself to be reapplying lipstick. Undefined, it’s not messy or smudged but more undone – exactly as you’d expect Phoebe’s Bridgerton character, Daphne, to look after an illicit encounter with her love interest, the Duke of Hastings.

Phoebe’s Met Gala nails were also a talking point. The actress themed her nails to her semi-sheer pink dress, choosing a pair of Kiss Salon X-tend Press On Nails in style Gloria to create a base for her amped up natural manicure colour.

Phoebe Dynevor's chic nails at the Met Gala 2024

Phoebe’s manicurist, Mo Qin, commented: “We wanted to keep the look very chic but classic with a twist, so we did a soft reverse French manicure with KISS Salon X-Tend Nails in style Gloria as the base! This shade is a beautiful sheer neutral that completed her overall look.”

Costing £8.99 / $9.99, the celebrity manicurist customised the look to complement Phoebe’s Met Ball gown, creating a chic reverse French manicure, adding a soft white half-moon design to the base of the nail.

Phoebe Dynevor at Met Gala 2024 wearing custom Victoria Beckham

Working with Victoria Beckham on a custom-made gown was like "something out of a fairytale", Phoebe told Vogue a few days before the Met Ball. "It has this beautiful train with flowers going all the way up…it’s very ethereal."