Lila Moss proves she has two stylish parents in rare appearance with father Jefferson Hack

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



With the knowledge that Lila Moss' mother is OG supermodel and style icon Kate Moss, we often attribute her flair for fashion to her maternal genetics (after all, they do say 'like mother, like daughter').

But after making a rare appearance in London last night with her dad Jefferson Hack, it's clear to see that the 21-year-old is the product of not one, but two, effortlessly stylish parents.

The model stepped out for a private viewing of the new exhibition Back In the Dazed: Rankin 1991-2001 at 180 Studios in central London. It celebrates renowned photographer Rankin's editorial work for Dazed over a decade - the publication which he co-founded with Jefferson in 1991.

MORE: Lila Moss serves supermodel splendour in unreal micro shorts at Gucci Cruise show

READ: Kate Moss' daughter: Everything you need to know about Lila Moss

In typically laid-back cool-girl style, Lila epitomised simplistic chic in black velvety straight-leg trousers paired with pointed boots, an earth-toned baselayer and finished with a leather jacket (a Kate Moss signature) with a layer of fringing - injecting a touch of cowgirlcore cool into her look.

© Getty Lila Moss epitomised elevated casual with the coolest fringed leather jacket

Her dad nailed high-low dressing in a grey, single-breasted, pinstripe suit that complemented Lila's t-shirt, paired with beige Adidas trainers and a white graphic tee.

Jefferson founded Dazed aged 19 with Rankin whilst he was a student at London College of Printing. Since then, he has launched Another Magazine, Another Man, and the publications' digital counterparts.

© Getty Lila and her dad Jefferson attended the private viewing of new exhibition 'Back In The Dazed - Rankin 1991-2001' at 180 Studios

MORE: Lila Moss is now a Victoria's Secret angel

He started dating Kate in 2001, with the couple welcoming Lila in 2002. The two then parted ways in 2004 but remained close friends, so much so that Jefferson attended Kate's wedding to Jamie Hince in 2011.

Back In the Dazed: Rankin 1991-2001 is on display May 28th - June 23rd, 180 Studios, London.