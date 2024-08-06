Iris Law's holiday wardrobe is dripping in vintage Chanel and Pucci

The world's most stylish nepo-baby, Iris Law just made us rethink our holiday wardrobe packing list in the best way.
The model and face of Versace’s 'Dylan Purple' fragrance just posted a series of stylistic vacay snaps to her Instagram, showing off her meticulously crafted vintage Chanel and Pucci closet.
Never one to skimp on mismatched layering, Iris styled her halterneck baby pink bikini with a set of itty bitty colourful Pucci shorts, a simple black cami top, and a gold necklace and earring set for a day of ocean swimming.
In another image shared to her 772k Insta followers as well as a video she posted to her TikTok account, Iris swapped out her spaghetti strap cami top for a vintage Chanel knitted mini dress in this season's most trending colourway, sunflower yellow for a night time beach walk.
The 23-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has solidified herself as one of the social media sphere's most notable quirky fashion moguls, gaining a cult following of bloomer-wearing, knee-high sock strutting, bleached eyebrow lovers around the world.
More often than not Iris' day-to-day wardrobe ingredients champion up-and-coming, unique and underground designers as well as vintage selects found throughout her Japan travels. Just a few weeks ago she was spotted donning the it-bag of the season, Kiko Kostadinov’s Trivia Bag in a sparkly slime green hue while before that she made a case for lace trimmed mini skirts and ample amounts of hairy clips to fix her bleach blonde pixie cut into a slick back look.
MORE: Iris Law just made tartan tights a thing
RELATED: Iris Law is a lesson in festival dressing in lace shorts and bralette
Iris, who usually spends her time between her family home in London, Tokyo and New York seems to be taking a well-deserved holiday abroad, which means for fans of both her and her outfits, we’re about to be in flux with a clique of peak ‘weird-girl’ summer style inspo, and I for one simply can’t wait.