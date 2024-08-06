Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Iris Law's holiday wardrobe is dripping in vintage Chanel and Pucci
Iris Law poses while getting her makeup done© Instagram / @lirisaw

Iris Law's holiday wardrobe is dripping in vintage Chanel and Pucci

The Versace muse is putting a coveted spin on holiday dressing in the best way...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The world's most stylish nepo-baby, Iris Law just made us rethink our holiday wardrobe packing list in the best way. 

The model and face of Versace’s 'Dylan Purple' fragrance just posted a series of stylistic vacay snaps to her Instagram, showing off her meticulously crafted vintage Chanel and Pucci closet. 

Iris Law poses in a pink bikini whilst swimming on holiday© Instagram / @lirisaw
Halterneck's are back in style
Iris Law shared her holiday outfit© Instagram / @lirisaw
Iris is a layering maestro

Never one to skimp on mismatched layering, Iris styled her halterneck baby pink bikini with a set of itty bitty colourful Pucci shorts, a simple black cami top, and a gold necklace and earring set for a day of ocean swimming.

In another image shared to her 772k Insta followers as well as a video she posted to her TikTok account, Iris swapped out her spaghetti strap cami top for a vintage Chanel knitted mini dress in this season's most trending colourway, sunflower yellow for a night time beach walk. 

The 23-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost has solidified herself as one of the social media sphere's most notable quirky fashion moguls, gaining a cult following of bloomer-wearing, knee-high sock strutting, bleached eyebrow lovers around the world. 

Iris Law shared a selfie in a layered tank top © Instagram / @lirisaw
Even Iris' makeup looks are fun and quirky

More often than not Iris' day-to-day wardrobe ingredients champion up-and-coming, unique and underground designers as well as vintage selects found throughout her Japan travels.  Just a few weeks ago she was spotted donning the it-bag of the season, Kiko Kostadinov’s Trivia Bag in a sparkly slime green hue while before that she made a case for lace trimmed mini skirts and ample amounts of hairy clips to fix her bleach blonde pixie cut into a slick back look. 

Iris, who usually spends her time between her family home in London, Tokyo and New York seems to be taking a well-deserved holiday abroad, which means for fans of both her and her outfits, we’re about to be in flux with a clique of peak ‘weird-girl’ summer style inspo, and I for one simply can’t wait.

