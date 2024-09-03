Selena Gomez's high-waisted jeans are perfect for autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fluffy coats, knee-high boots, sheer tights and knitted cardigans are soon to be worn on repeat due to summer sadly saying 'sayonara.'

Although we may still be mourning the loss of our itsy bitsy bikini drawer, Selena Gomez has just reminded us of all the delicious outfit ensembles that come with the colder weather, styling a peak autumnal look to attend the Telluride Film Festival in Telluride, Colorado.

© Getty Selena poses alongside her Emilia Perez co-stars

The Only Murders in the Building star traded in her recent sparkly LBD for a casually cool ensemble to chat on stage about her new Musical/Comedy movie Emilia Perez, where she plays the part of Jessi Del Monte.

Pairing a French-girl chic, red and white striped long-sleeve top with a pair of wide-leg blue jeans, a set of crisp white trainers and an oversized camel-toned, floor-length woollen coat, the Rare Beauty founder made a case for elevated casual dressing.

© Getty According to Selena, if in doubt, add a gold hoop

As every fashion lover knows, the key to elevating any understated look is to accessorise with a stack of your favourite jewellery, and that's exactly what Selena did. Opting for a set of chunky gold hoop earrings with her dark brunette locks pulled back into a messy low bun style, letting her light-catching earrings do all the heavy lifting.

© Getty Selena chose to sport the AW24 black tinsel boucle halter mini dress from Self Portrait for the occasion

Selena’s laid-back look comes just days after she sported not one, but two striking LBDs to celebrate season four of her show Only Murders in the Building which is currently available to watch on Disney+.

Selena and her overly-chic autumnal look couldn't have come at a better time and we can’t wait to recreate this look for our own casual cosy days.